What really sparked Argentina’s brawl with Spain after World Cup final defeat - as Fifa launches investigation
Fifa will launch an investigation after World Cup runners-up Argentina attacked the Spanish players who defeated them in the final in New Jersey.
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Argentina player Leandro Paredes will face disciplinary action over the red card he received after the final whistle.
He grabbed Eric García around the neck then hit Gavi in the face in shameful scenes after the final whistle.
It all began when Nahuel Molina hit Manchester City midfielder Rodri in the chest as he ran past him to celebrate Spain’s win.
Rodri then turns back to confront Molina after being struck.
90 + prórroga dando palos Paredes y ni cuando ha pitado el final ha parado, una sanción ejemplar es lo que merece, mal deportista. pic.twitter.com/TSZWuQVPYg— Axel Martínez (@AxeeL) July 20, 2026
The series of clashes after the final whistle and their conduct during the match have been described as “disgusting.”
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England legend Alan Shearer said: “Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone’s face.
“He went for them. There is no place or space for that.
“We know how much it means to them and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose.
“Too many times we have seen that from Argentina.
“The reaction after the final whistle is terrible.”
Argentina’s star Lionel Messi stayed well clear of any trouble and walked round the pitch by himself as it unfolded around him.
Only shot Argentina took today 🥊⚽ pic.twitter.com/TXF6Thf1oR— The Touchmine | 𝐓 (@TouchmineX) July 20, 2026
The Argentina squad even went on to break with protocol by turning their backs on the trophy presentation to Spain.
Former England star turned pundit Wayne Rooney said: “Does it surprise you? It doesn’t surprise me. We’ve seen this with Argentina before. It’s just not the reaction you want. We’ve seen some of the reaction after knocking England out in the last round. That’s just sad. If you lose a game of football, be graceful and get out of there. It’s really poor from them.”
Argentina were also criticised for their tactics against their 2-1 semi-final win over England where they fouled players repeatedly before unveiling a banner claiming sovereignty of the Falklands Islands after their win.