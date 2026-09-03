The tribute follows Messi's announcement of his retirement from the national team on Monday

Messi, 39, has most famously worn Argentina’s No. 10 shirt. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

All football matches in Argentina this weekend will be paused in the 10th minute for a 60-second round of applause to honour Lionel Messi.

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The tribute follows Messi's announcement of his retirement from the national team on Monday. Messi, 39, has most famously worn Argentina’s No. 10 shirt. "For the upcoming matchday across all men's and women's divisions and disciplines, matches will be paused in the 10th minute of the first half for a minute of applause in recognition of Lionel Messi's career with the Argentina national team," the Argentine Football Association announced. "Furthermore, stadiums equipped with screens must broadcast the Association's institutional video prior to the start of the matches." Read more: Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football Read more: Lionel Messi makes first appearance for Inter Miami following his father’s death

The Inter Miami star led Argentina to a runner-up finish in this summer's World Cup. . Picture: Getty

The Inter Miami star led Argentina to a runner-up finish in this summer's World Cup. In eight matches, he had eight goals to bring his final tally to 125 career international goals (21 in World Cups). "After the time that passed since the final, thinking about it a lot, I want to communicate to everyone that I am retiring from the national team," Messi wrote on Instagram on Monday. "It was a decision that hurt and hurts in a soul, but I understand that this is the moment. "I swear to you that I always gave everything, not just in the last few years when we won everything but before as well and I always fought and left everything on the field for this shirt, to give you all joys and make you feel proud to be Argentines through soccer." It's a second retirement for Messi, who originally said he was done with international play after a 2016 Copa America final loss to Chile. But he opted to return and led Argentina to the World Cup championship in 2022 and Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.