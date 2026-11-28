Argentina’s bid to temporarily block oil drilling off the Falkland Islands has been rejected by an international court.

Buenos Aires had called for the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to order a halt to the Sea Lion project as part of its claim to sovereignty over the Falklands.

But in a decision read out by ITLOS president Maurice Kamga on Saturday, the court rejected Argentina’s arguments, saying there did not appear to be any basis for believing it had jurisdiction as the tribunal is unable to rule on questions of sovereignty.

Mr Kamga said 18 judges had voted to reject Argentina’s claims, while three voted to uphold them.

At a hearing earlier this month, Argentina said drilling should not be allowed until the issue of sovereignty had been resolved and asked ITLOS to issue a temporary injunction until a full arbitration hearing could be held.

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