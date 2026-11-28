Argentina loses bid to block oil drilling off the Falkland Islands
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Argentina’s bid to temporarily block oil drilling off the Falkland Islands has been rejected by an international court.
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Buenos Aires had called for the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to order a halt to the Sea Lion project as part of its claim to sovereignty over the Falklands.
But in a decision read out by ITLOS president Maurice Kamga on Saturday, the court rejected Argentina’s arguments, saying there did not appear to be any basis for believing it had jurisdiction as the tribunal is unable to rule on questions of sovereignty.
Mr Kamga said 18 judges had voted to reject Argentina’s claims, while three voted to uphold them.
At a hearing earlier this month, Argentina said drilling should not be allowed until the issue of sovereignty had been resolved and asked ITLOS to issue a temporary injunction until a full arbitration hearing could be held.
Read more: Argentinian president Milei threatens to take UK to court over Falklands oil drilling
Read more: 'It's a national cause': Furious Javier Milei blasts 'useless' UN for 'looking the other way' on Falklands dispute
But UK Attorney General Ellie Reeves said such an order would have “devastating consequences” for the Falkland Islanders and prevent them from developing their natural resources “as they are entitled to do so, pursuant to their fundamental right to self-determination”.
The Sea Lion development is a joint venture in the South Atlantic Ocean between British and Israeli companies, and contains an estimated 1.7 billion barrels of oil.
Argentinian President Javier Milei previously described the companies’ activities as unlawful and launched economic sanctions on people and firms involved in oil exploration around the islands.