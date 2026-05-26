World Cup holders Argentina have been left sweating over the fitness of Lionel Messi after the star underwent scans on his hamstring.

The country will kick off their defence of the trophy when the tournament kicks off in the US next month, but could be without their veteran captain.

The 38-year-old limped off during while playing for Inter Miami against the Philadelphia Union after suffering discomfort in his left hamstring.

The club released a statement afterwards in which it said: "[Messi] had to leave the field yesterday, Sunday, May 24, during the match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort.

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