Argentina forced to wait on fitness of Lionel Messi after star undergoes hamstring scan
The 38-year-old is in line to play in his sixth World Cup this summer
World Cup holders Argentina have been left sweating over the fitness of Lionel Messi after the star underwent scans on his hamstring.
Listen to this article
The country will kick off their defence of the trophy when the tournament kicks off in the US next month, but could be without their veteran captain.
The 38-year-old limped off during while playing for Inter Miami against the Philadelphia Union after suffering discomfort in his left hamstring.
The club released a statement afterwards in which it said: "[Messi] had to leave the field yesterday, Sunday, May 24, during the match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort.
Read more: Lionel Messi set for sixth World Cup with Argentina
Read more: England axe Foden, Palmer and Maguire as controversial World Cup squad revealed
"After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.
"The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress."
Messi, who is considered the world's all-time greatest player, starred during the 2022 tournament on the way to glory.
He was expected to lead the side again during this summer’s tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.
Argentina will begin their defence against Algeria in their opening game on June 17, at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, the same day England play Croatia.
Messi has appeared in five World Cups, winning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player in 2014, then again in 2022.
He has the most ever international caps for his country with 198 international to his name, 52 more than the Javier Mascherano in second.