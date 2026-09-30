It marks the latest escalation in the dispute over the British overseas territory, known in Argentina as Las Malvinas

Javier Milei . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Argentina has given the UK a two week ultimatum to stop an oil exploration venture off the coast of the Falkland Islands before it launches a legal challenge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Picture: Alamy

The country invaded the archipelago in 1982 and fought a 10-week war that ended with Argentina's surrender to Britain and is still commemorated in Buenos Aires in street murals for the fallen soldiers. It comes after Milei used his speech the General Assembly to rally against the UN, urging it to help Argentina to seize the Falklands and end its inaction . Describing his country's claim over the archipelago as a “national cause”, he called for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham as tensions with Britain continue to surge. Milei then slammed the “useless” UN for failing to help its country with its territorial claim, arguing its “only purpose is to sustain a cast of faintly arrogant parasites masquerading as well-intentioned bureaucrats".