Argentina President Javier Milei has reiterated the country’s claim on the Falkland Islands and said he would introduce sanctions on any oil companies working in the area. Picture: Alamy/Argentinian Government

By Chay Quinn

Argentina President Javier Milei has reiterated the country’s claim on the Falkland Islands and said he would introduce sanctions on any oil companies working in the area.

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He was speaking in a national address amid renewed tensions over the British overseas territory after US President Donald Trump hinted the US would not help the UK in a future conflict over the islands. Mr Milei said: “I want to be quite clear with everybody. The Falklands are Argentinean. Historically and legally. “There can be no argument. They are part of the Argentine territory. “The islanders on their usurped territory do not have a legitimate right to self-determination and any argument on any such self-determination is invalid.”

Milei was speaking in a national address amid renewed tensions over the British overseas territory after US President Donald Trump hinted the US would not help the UK in a future conflict over the islands. Picture: Alamy

He said the UK was facing “multiple crises on multiple fronts” and said he would sign decrees to introduce sanctions against any companies working on oil production in area. Mr Milei declared the Sea Lion oilfield, owned by an Israeli and a British firm where production is expected to begin in 2028, a “clear and present danger” to the country’s claims. “If we do not act swiftly in a few months, they will have the material capacity to access the oil that lies underneath our sea. Something that has never happened before,” he said. Announcing plans for a naval base in Tierre del Fuego in the south of Argentina, he said Mr Trump and the US was “assessing their historical position in regard to the Falklands”.

The speech comes as an early challenge in Andy Burnham's premiership. Picture: Alamy

“That is not empty words as they understand that Argentina is a reliable partner and a valuable ally for decades to come,” he said “Our role and relevance as a country in the world has changed dramatically. “The Falklands are our future – we need to recover these islands which are nationally relevant. There is no other path forward. “It is the best way of paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for this cause. It is our obligation as a nation to honour their memory.” The US president on Thursday suggested he would not back the UK in a fight over the territory.