The series of clashes after the final whistle and Argentina's conduct during the match have been described as “disgusting.”

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By Flaminia Luck

This is the shocking moment bitter Argentina players turned their backs on champions Spain as they hoisted the World Cup trophy into the air after beating them in the final.

Argentina lost 1-0 last night in extra time at the New York New Jersey stadium. Trump and Infantino were met with boos from the crowd when they entered the field for the World Cup trophy ceremony. The President handed out gold medals to Spain, as well as silver medals to Argentina. But as the Spanish team celebrated, the "classless" Argentine players stood with their backs to the winners. Their defeat was also deepened by ugly scenes as Argentine players attacked the Spaniards. The series of clashes after the final whistle and their conduct during the match have been described as “disgusting.”

Eric Garcia of Spain, coach Lionel Scaloni of Argentina, Gavi of Spain, Leandro Paredes of Argentina during the Final - FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey. Picture: Getty

Leandro Paredes (Argentina, 5) und Eric Garcia (Spain, 4). Picture: Alamy

Argentina player Leandro Paredes will face disciplinary action over the red card he received after the final whistle. He grabbed Eric García around the neck then hit Gavi in the face in shameful scenes after the final whistle. It all began when Nahuel Molina hit Manchester City midfielder Rodri in the chest as he ran past him to celebrate Spain’s win. Rodri then turns back to confront Molina after being struck. Read more: Spain crowned World champions following 1-0 win over Argentina after extra time Read more: Spanish football fans celebrate on London’s streets after World Cup triumph

Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Getty

Spain's Eric Garcia celebrates at the final whistle. Picture: Getty

England legend Alan Shearer said: “Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone’s face. “He went for them. There is no place or space for that.“We know how much it means to them and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. “Too many times we have seen that from Argentina. “The reaction after the final whistle is terrible.” Lionel Messi stayed well clear of any trouble and walked round the pitch by himself as it unfolded around him.

90 + prórroga dando palos Paredes y ni cuando ha pitado el final ha parado, una sanción ejemplar es lo que merece, mal deportista. pic.twitter.com/TSZWuQVPYg — Axel Martínez (@AxeeL) July 20, 2026

'Really poor' Former England star turned pundit Wayne Rooney said: “Does it surprise you? It doesn’t surprise me. "We’ve seen this with Argentina before. It’s just not the reaction you want. We’ve seen some of the reaction after knocking England out in the last round. That’s just sad. "If you lose a game of football, be graceful and get out of there. It’s really poor from them.” Argentina were also criticised for their tactics against their 2-1 semi-final win over England where they fouled players repeatedly before unveiling a banner claiming sovereignty of the Falklands Islands after their win. 'Disgrace to football' One social media user said: "What Argentina is doing is the definition of antifootball and poor sportsmanship. They didn't know how to win on the field and have shown an absolute lack of dignity off it. Turning their backs and denying applause to Spain is a sneaky, crude, and unacceptable attitude for professionals." Another said: "Disgusting behavior by the Argentinians at the end, especially Paredes,who should have received a Red Card or ban for life for punching Gavi down. "Just a bunch of nasty, violent thugs and a disgrace to football."

Donald Trump handed the World Cup to Spain after their win and awkwardly stayed on stage for the celebrations. The US President, joined as ever by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, handed the trophy to Spain skipper Rodri after a deserved 1-0 extra-time win. The Manchester City midfielder appeared to gently guide Trump to the side of the stage, as did Infantino, but he was still in shot when the World Cup trophy was raised.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, US President Donald Trump, President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum during the trophy ceremony following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final football match. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump speaks to FIFA President Gianni Infantino after being ushered aside from the Spain players celebrating. Picture: Alamy

Enzo Fernandez and Lionel Messi with their medals. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on the tournament, Trump also told reporters the 2026 World Cup was "one of the greatest events of any kind ever held". He said: "There has never been anything like it, probably in terms of an event, let alone soccer or football, whatever you want to call it. "But I thought it was incredible. It was four times greater than any FIFA ever held, and it's probably about five times, actually they're telling me today. "So we're very proud of our country. We're very proud of the job that was done by everybody. We congratulate Gianni Infantino, and all of his staff, and the incredible job they did."

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal. Picture: Getty