Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's preliminary squad for what could be his sixth World Cup appearance, drawing him level with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Like Portugal's captain, Messi, 38, has played at every World Cup since 2006 and is set to be on the plane once more for this year's tournament, which is being co-hosted in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Argentina are looking to defend their World Cup title, having defeated France on penalties in Qatar four years ago and many of that side will be in Lionel Scaloni's squad this time around as well.

Messi will be 39 when the final is played but is still hungry for more, despite playing for Inter Miami in the less competitive MLS these days.

Here is a look at his World Cup history and Argentina's full squad.