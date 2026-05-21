Lionel Messi set for sixth World Cup with Argentina
Every player called up so far as Argentina announces 2026 preliminary World Cup squad, making it six call-ups in a row for Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's preliminary squad for what could be his sixth World Cup appearance, drawing him level with Cristiano Ronaldo.
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Like Portugal's captain, Messi, 38, has played at every World Cup since 2006 and is set to be on the plane once more for this year's tournament, which is being co-hosted in the US, Mexico, and Canada.
Argentina are looking to defend their World Cup title, having defeated France on penalties in Qatar four years ago and many of that side will be in Lionel Scaloni's squad this time around as well.
Messi will be 39 when the final is played but is still hungry for more, despite playing for Inter Miami in the less competitive MLS these days.
Here is a look at his World Cup history and Argentina's full squad.
Full Argentina World Cup 2026 preliminary squad
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Walter Benitez (Crystal Palace), Facundo Cambeses (Racing Club), Santiago Beltran (River Plate)
Defenders: Agustin Giay (Palmeiras), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Capaldo (Hamburger), Kevin Mac Allister (Union Saint Gilloise), Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Lautaro Di Lollo (Boca Juniors), Zaid Romero (Getafe), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Marcos Acuna (River Plate), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gabriel Rojas (Racing Club)
Midfielders: Maximo Perrone (Como), Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Guido Rodriguez (Valencia), Anibal Moreno (River Plate), Milton Delgado (Boca Juniors), Alan Varela (Porto), Ezequiel Fernandez (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Nicolas Dominguez (Nottingham Forest), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg)
Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como), Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Tomas Aranda (Boca Juniors), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Matias Soule (Roma), Claudio Echeverri (Girona), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Santiago Castro (Bologna), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Mateo Pellegrino (Parma)