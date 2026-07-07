Three second half goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez completed a remarkable fightback

Lionel Messi is lifted by teammates as they celebrate the win. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

World Cup holders Argentina produced a dramatic comeback 3-2 win over Egypt to secure a quarter-final place and keep their hopes alive of back-to-back tournament wins.

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Enzo Fernandez headed a stoppage-time winner as the reigning champions produced one of the great World Cup comebacks in Atlanta. The Chelsea midfielder snatched a thrilling win for the reigning champions in the second minute of added time after his side had trailed 2-0 in the 79th minute and looked to be crashing out. Yasser Ibrahim gave Egypt a shock half-time lead before Lionel Messi’s penalty was saved and Mostafa Zico put the Pharaohs 2-0 up in the second period after his earlier effort had been ruled out by VAR. Read more: Belgian team mock Donald Trump's dancing as they knock out co-hosts USA from World Cup in embarrassing exit Read more: Fifa boss urged to quit as Trump red card intervention sparks World Cup crisis

Argentina will play Columbia or Switzerland in the quarter-final. Picture: Getty

But Cristian Romero’s header threw Argentina a lifeline and after Lionel Messi smashed home an 83rd-minute equaliser, Fernandez completed a remarkable fightback. Argentina, who had been given a huge scare by Cape Verde in the previous round, somehow stayed on course for the "bicampeonato", a successful defence of the World Cup they won in 2022 in Qatar. Egypt faced a big step up in quality after group draws against Belgium and Iran sandwiched a win over New Zealand before they edged Australia in a last-32 penalty shoot-out. But after a scrappy opening they stole into the lead with the first effort on target in the match as Ibrahim got in front of Lisandro Martinez to head home Marwan Attia’s excellent cross in the 15th minute. Egypt’s shock lead looked set to be short-lived when Nicolas Tagliafico went tumbling under Haissem Hassan’s clumsy challenge soon after. But Messi’s unconvincing spot-kick was comfortably saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, who dived low to his left to palm the ball away.

Mohamed Salah and team-mates complain to Referee Francois Letexier. Picture: Getty