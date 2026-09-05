Tensions around oil companies near the Falkland islands are rising following President Milei's reinvigorated claims to the territory

Argentine President Javier Milei speaks during the Madrid Forum. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Argentina's President Javier Milei has moved to enforce a crackdown on oil exploration around the Falkland Islands, amid his increasing threats to make the islands Argentinian.

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President Milei’s office announced sanction proceedings against 45 people and companies a day after he vowed tougher action against companies operating around the British overseas territory and reiterated the country’s claim on the area, known as Las Islas Malvinas in Argentina. The Argentinian government said proceedings could also be brought against shareholders and companies providing services to firms involved in the oil projects. The announcement did not identify those facing proceedings. In a national address on Friday, Mr Milei reiterated the country’s claim on the islands and said he would introduce sanctions on any oil companies working in the area. Read more: Why does the UK control the Falklands and will Argentina try and get them back? Read more: British firm defends Falklands oil extraction plans despite Milei threats

The sanctions announcement accuses the sanctioned companies of "allegedly carrying out activities related to the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons in our Falkland Islands." It goes on to say: "Sanctioning proceedings will be initiated not only against companies that are allegedly illegally carrying out hydrocarbon activities on our continental shelf, but also against their shareholders and companies that have been providing them with services enabling them to carry out their activities...This measure constitutes an act of justice for all those who fought and gave their lives for our Nation." In his Friday speech, Mr Milei said: “Our role and relevance as a country in the world has changed dramatically. “The Falklands are our future – we need to recover these islands which are nationally relevant. There is no other path forward.” He also declared the Sea Lion oilfield, owned by an Israeli and a British firm where production is expected to begin in 2028, a “clear and present danger” to the country’s claims. “If we do not act swiftly in a few months, they will have the material capacity to access the oil that lies underneath our sea. Something that has never happened before,” he said.

Argentina's President Javier Milei waves from a balcony of La Moneda presidential palace. Picture: Getty

British-based oil exploration company Rockhopper, which is working with Navitas on the oilfield near the islands, said it did not expect developments by the Argentinian government to have a “material effect” on the project. A No 10 spokeswoman said the UK supports the right of the Falkland Islanders to develop their natural resources for their own economic benefit, and “this is an integral part of their right to self-determination”. Renewed tensions over the British overseas territory came after US President Donald Trump hinted the US would not help the UK in a future Falklands conflict. President Trump and Milei are close ideological allies, with Milei even closing his call to retake the Falklands with "Make Argentina Great Again." Following Mr Milei’s address, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said in a post on X: “The UK’s position on the Falkland Islands is unwavering. “The Islands are British and will remain so because that is the overwhelming position of the Islanders. “Their right of self-determination is paramount, grounded in international law and we will resolutely uphold it.”

The UK's position on the Falkland Islands is unwavering.



The Islands are British and will remain so because that is the overwhelming position of the Islanders.



Their right of self-determination is paramount, grounded in international law and we will resolutely uphold it. — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 4, 2026

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the UK’s commitment to the Falklands was “absolute and unshakeable”. Downing Street suggested there would be no UK diplomatic response to Mr Milei’s threats, with the UK seeking to bolster ties with the country. Mr Milei has said that all referendums on the island are illegitimate. In a 2013 referendum, the Falkland Islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain a British overseas territory, with 99.8% voting in favour and just three votes against. Although the US is formally neutral, Washington provided support for Britain’s campaign to retake the islands after the Argentinian invasion in 1982. It sparked the Falklands War which saw 255 British service deaths in just over 70 bloody days. It also led to the deaths of 655 Argentinians and three Falkland Islanders. The Argentinian leader announced plans to boost its defence resources with a new naval base in Tierre del Fuego in the south of the country. Mr Milei said the US was “assessing their historical position in regard to the Falklands”.

Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso with a Falklands banner during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Getty