President of Argentina Javier Milei greets supporters following the mid-term elections on October 26. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Hard-right libertarian Javier Milei has won decisive victories in key districts across Argentina as the country headed to the polls for midterm elections on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

President Milei won a crucial vote of confidence that strengthens his ability to carry out his radical free-market experiment, backed by billions of dollars from the Trump administration. The chainsaw-wielding libertarian won 40.84% of votes to renew almost half of the lower house of Congress, according to tallies in local media using numbers from electoral authorities with over 90% of votes counted. Pernosism, the left-leaning populist opposition, won 31.7% of the vote. Read more: Trump and Xi set to meet after US agrees 'framework' of trade deal with China Read more: Argentina's president Milei attacked with rocks during campaign event

Javier Milei Attends The Closing Campaign Rally For La Libertad Avanza Ahead Mid-term Election. Picture: Getty

If national media reports are correct, Mieli would have won six of the eight provinces that voted Sunday to renew a third of the Senate. This election garnered international attention after US President Donald Trump suggested he could rescind the 20 billion dollars (£15 billion) he recently handed Argentina if Milei lost the election. But the buzz around the election abroad was not felt in Argentina. Even though voting is compulsory, electoral authorities reported a turnout rate of just under 68%, among the lowest recorded since the nation's 1983 return to democracy. Milei, a key ideological ally of Trump who has slashed state spending and liberalised Argentina's economy after decades of budget deficits and protectionism, had a lot riding on Sunday's elections. His La Libertad Avanza party - which until Sunday had just 37 seats in the lower house and six in the Senate - needed to emerge from the vote with enough seats in Congress to see through the rest of his economic overhaul and secure that US rescue package.

President Trump Meets With Visiting Argentine President Milei At The White House. Picture: Getty