Argentina's president Milei attacked with rocks during campaign event
Argentine President Javier Milei was evacuated from a mid-term election campaign event after his convoy was attacked with rocks and other projectiles by protesters.
Mr Milei and his team were at an event in Lomas de Zamora, south of Buenos Aires, when protesters began to hurl objects at his vehicle, forcing his security to remove the President from the scene.
The vehicle was also carrying the President's sister, Karina Milei, along with other officials.
Afterwards, clashes broke out between supporters and opponents of the libertarian leader.
Mr Milei was reportedly unharmed during the incident and later posted a photo of himself with his thumbs up. He accused the opposition of stirring up the violence.
The latest protest comes after a corruption scandal involving the President's sister erupted early this month.
Lomas de Zamora is traditionally known to be a stronghold of the Peronist opposition.
The right-wing president was campaigning ahead of the country’s October mid-term elections, his first real test since being elected in 2023.
There will also be local elections in Buenos Aires province on 7 September.
Both elections present opportunities for the ruling party to expand their powerbaye as they continue to promise to revive Argentina’s ailing economy.