Argentine President Javier Milei was evacuated from a mid-term election campaign event after his convoy was attacked with rocks and other projectiles by protesters.

Mr Milei and his team were at an event in Lomas de Zamora, south of Buenos Aires, when protesters began to hurl objects at his vehicle, forcing his security to remove the President from the scene.

The vehicle was also carrying the President's sister, Karina Milei, along with other officials.

Afterwards, clashes broke out between supporters and opponents of the libertarian leader.

Mr Milei was reportedly unharmed during the incident and later posted a photo of himself with his thumbs up. He accused the opposition of stirring up the violence.

The latest protest comes after a corruption scandal involving the President's sister erupted early this month.

