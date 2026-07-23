Argentine fans' petition to replay 2026 World Cup Final passes 80,000 after claims referee 'was bribed'
Supporters have alleged officiating "irregularities" during the match, but FIFA regulations do not permit replays based on fan dissatisfaction
A petition created by Argentinian fans to have the World Cup final replayed has passed 80,000 signatures.
Listen to this article
Supporters have called on FIFA to review the officiating following criticism of Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić who they allege influenced the 1-0 defeat after extra time in New Jersey on Sunday.
The Change.org petition to replay the match was launched soon after the final whistle and claims there were "irregularities" throughout the match.
Led by Argentinian fan Gisela Sanchez, the page accuses Mr Vinčić of being "bribed to influence the match's outcome".
Read more: Every Argentine involved in Spain World Cup fight as three more players make no apology
Read more: What really sparked Argentina’s brawl with Spain after World Cup final defeat - as Fifa launches investigation
Spain left it late to clinch the final which led to ugly scenes on the pitch afterwards as players on both sides clashed, prompting FIFA to confirm it will launch an investigation into.
The confrontation was sparked after Argentina's Nahuel Molina hit Manchester City midfielder Rodri in the chest as he ran past him to celebrate Spain’s win.
The page has since passed 82,000 signatures as of Thurday morning.
Its description, translated to English, reads: "The World Cup is one of the most anticipated and exciting sporting events in the world.
"Millions of fans across the globe come together to support their national teams and enjoy a fair, thrilling sporting spectacle.
"However, the recent final between Argentina and Spain was marred by the controversial and corrupt conduct of the referee, who—according to video evidence—was bribed to influence the match's outcome.
"This is a monumental disappointment for players, coaches, and, above all, for the fans who long to see a game decided by talent and dedication on the pitch, rather than by rigged officiating decisions.
"Various videos circulating on social media show the referee making calls that clearly favored one team over the other, altering the natural course of the match.
"This is not merely a matter of justice for Argentina, but for the future of world football. We must ensure the integrity of referees at all levels of the sport.
"If we allow corruption to go unchecked on this global stage, we set a poor example for future generations of athletes and fans.
"Therefore, we call upon FIFA to review these incidents with seriousness and transparency, and to consider replaying the final—this time without the influence of a corrupt referee."
Despite the claims, However, the campaign has no legal basis to compel FIFA to replay the final, and the governing body has given no indication it will review the request.
The petition was launched after France fans created their own following their semi-final defeat to Spain over a disputed incident that led to the opening goal, which also gained over 80,000 signatures.