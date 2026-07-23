Supporters have alleged officiating "irregularities" during the match, but FIFA regulations do not permit replays based on fan dissatisfaction

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina at full time. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A petition created by Argentinian fans to have the World Cup final replayed has passed 80,000 signatures.

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Spain's Ferran Torres celebrating in Madrid after the team flew home. Picture: Getty

Spain left it late to clinch the final which led to ugly scenes on the pitch afterwards as players on both sides clashed, prompting FIFA to confirm it will launch an investigation into. The confrontation was sparked after Argentina's Nahuel Molina hit Manchester City midfielder Rodri in the chest as he ran past him to celebrate Spain’s win. The page has since passed 82,000 signatures as of Thurday morning. Its description, translated to English, reads: "The World Cup is one of the most anticipated and exciting sporting events in the world. "Millions of fans across the globe come together to support their national teams and enjoy a fair, thrilling sporting spectacle. "However, the recent final between Argentina and Spain was marred by the controversial and corrupt conduct of the referee, who—according to video evidence—was bribed to influence the match's outcome.

Argentina fans welcoming the team home. Picture: Getty

"This is a monumental disappointment for players, coaches, and, above all, for the fans who long to see a game decided by talent and dedication on the pitch, rather than by rigged officiating decisions. "Various videos circulating on social media show the referee making calls that clearly favored one team over the other, altering the natural course of the match. "This is not merely a matter of justice for Argentina, but for the future of world football. We must ensure the integrity of referees at all levels of the sport. "If we allow corruption to go unchecked on this global stage, we set a poor example for future generations of athletes and fans.

Referee Slavko Vinčić was accused by Argentina fans of influencing the result. Picture: Getty