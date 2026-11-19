The judgment, handed down on 13 November, rejects the retailer’s argument that turning on a laptop and starting up Windows breaks a “digital seal”, ending the buyer’s 14-day right to cancel.

The judges warned that Argos’s approach could have stripped consumers of that right for almost every computer, phone or gadget sold with software already installed.

What happened?

On 31 August 2024, Dr Ebenezer Adodo ordered a Lenovo IdeaPad laptop and a mouse pad from Argos’s website, choosing click and collect. He picked them up the same day, unboxed the laptop and switched it on to check it would do what he needed.

It didn’t. He found problems with its compatibility with the software he used in his work at Leicester University. The mouse pad also turned out to be too big.

Five days later, on 5 September, he took both items back to the shop and asked for a refund. Staff refused, saying Argos’s returns terms didn’t allow it because the boxes had been opened and the laptop had been turned on. Dr Adodo pointed to his legal rights, without success, and went to court. He represented himself throughout.

What does the law say?

Under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013, people who buy goods at a distance, online, by phone or by mail order, usually get a 14-day “cooling-off” period. They can cancel for any reason, or none, and get their money back. The idea is that you couldn’t see or handle the goods before you paid, so you get the chance to do so once they arrive, much as you would in a shop.

There are exceptions. One of them, in regulation 28(3)(b), removes the right to cancel for sealed audio or video recordings and sealed computer software once the goods have been unsealed after delivery. That’s why you can’t buy a boxed game or DVD online, open it, and send it back.

How did the case get to the Court of Appeal?

At the first hearing, a district judge sided with Argos, finding that the purchase wasn’t a distance contract at all.

Dr Adodo appealed. A circuit judge decided it was a distance contract, so he was entitled to a refund for the mouse pad. But the judge accepted Argos’s argument about the laptop. By booting it up and activating Windows 11, Dr Adodo had broken a “digital seal” on the software, so the sealed-software exception applied and he had lost his right to cancel.

Dr Adodo took the laptop point to the Court of Appeal.

What was Argos’s argument?

Argos said the laptop was effectively a carrier for Windows, so the software came on a physical medium just like a game on a disc. It accepted that a buyer could turn the computer on, but said they could not go on to activate the operating system without losing the right to return it. The company described this as a deliberately strict rule.

Argos also argued that the rules requiring retailers to give customers information before purchase made up for any harshness. The court rejected that, saying that being told about a computer is not the same as being able to test it.

What did the court decide?

The three judges unanimously sided with Dr Adodo. Giving the lead judgment, Lady Justice Andrews said Argos’s reading “would seriously undermine the protection afforded to consumers”.

The key points were:

The exception is about copying, not damage. The sealed-software rule exists to protect intellectual property, stopping people from buying a film or program, copying it and sending it back. That concern doesn’t justify stopping someone from powering up a laptop to see if it works.

The sealed-software rule exists to protect intellectual property, stopping people from buying a film or program, copying it and sending it back. That concern doesn’t justify stopping someone from powering up a laptop to see if it works. This was a contract for a computer, not for software. The exception only applies where the recording or software is itself the thing being sold. Here, Windows came with the machine as an incidental part of it. In Lady Justice Andrews’s words, it was “quintessentially a contract for the supply of a computer”.

The exception only applies where the recording or software is itself the thing being sold. Here, Windows came with the machine as an incidental part of it. In Lady Justice Andrews’s words, it was “quintessentially a contract for the supply of a computer”. A seal has to be a real, physical seal. A so-called digital seal that “breaks” when the software starts up isn’t what the law has in mind. A physical seal gives shoppers clear warning that opening it has legal consequences; switching on a laptop gives no such warning.

A so-called digital seal that “breaks” when the software starts up isn’t what the law has in mind. A physical seal gives shoppers clear warning that opening it has legal consequences; switching on a laptop gives no such warning. Exceptions to consumer rights are read narrowly. In its first major look at this rule since Brexit, the court applied ordinary UK principles of interpretation, read in light of the EU directive the rules came from and its consumer-protection purpose.

The court ordered Argos to refund the price of the laptop, plus interest.

What does this mean for shoppers?

If you buy a laptop online, you can take it out of the box, switch it on and check it works for you without automatically losing your 14-day right to cancel. The court’s reasoning about pre-installed software also covers phones and other electronic gadgets, although the ruling itself was about a computer.

A few caveats:

The sealed-software rule still applies to software sold as a product in itself. Open a shrink-wrapped game, film or boxed program bought online, and you will usually lose the right to cancel.

Open a shrink-wrapped game, film or boxed program bought online, and you will usually lose the right to cancel. Retailers can still reduce your refund in some cases. If you handle goods more than you’d need to in order to check them, as you might in a shop, the retailer may be able to deduct an amount for any loss in value. The court also noted that a retailer may be able to recover the cost of undoing changes made while setting up a device, though Argos hadn’t shown any such cost here.

If you handle goods more than you’d need to in order to check them, as you might in a shop, the retailer may be able to deduct an amount for any loss in value. The court also noted that a retailer may be able to recover the cost of undoing changes made while setting up a device, though Argos hadn’t shown any such cost here. Shop policies don’t override the law. A retailer’s own returns terms can give you more than the legal minimum, but they can’t take away your statutory rights.

A retailer’s own returns terms can give you more than the legal minimum, but they can’t take away your statutory rights. Bought in store? The 14-day cooling-off right only applies to distance purchases. If you buy in a shop, you’re relying on the retailer’s own returns policy unless the item is faulty.

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Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 9pm-10pm.

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