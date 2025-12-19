'The most beautiful little soul': Family of Aria Thorpe, 9, pay tribute as murder suspect, 15, appears in court
Aria Thorpe died of a single stab wound on Monday in Weston-super-Mare
The family of a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to her saying "she was the most beautiful little soul" who "loved to dress up."
Listen to this article
Aria Thorpe's parents said their daughter was "happy-go-lucky, full of light, and joy" following her death.
The schoolgirl died of a single stab wound at an address on Lime Close, Weston-super-Mare, on Monday.
In a shared tribute released by both parents on Friday, Aria's family on her mother's side said their hearts were "broken" while her father Tom Thorpe called her a "beautiful innocent soul."
Read more: Boy, 15, charged with the murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare
Read more: The Week in Pictures: Lady Liberty comes crashing down, and surfers pay moving tribute to Bondi victims
The family on her mother's side released a statement which read: "For those who didn't have the privilege of knowing Aria, she was the most beautiful little soul — happy-go-lucky, full of light, and joy.
"She loved to sing and dance, and she took such pride in dressing up, always wanting to look just like her mummy.
"The loss of Aria has devastated us beyond words. Our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible. As a family, we are holding one another close and doing everything we can to support each other through this unimaginable time."
They added: "We are truly touched by the lovely messages we have received from friends and the local community over recent days. It has meant an awful lot to us all.
"We politely ask that our privacy is respected, as we try to come to terms with the terrible loss of our precious girl."
Meanwhile her father, Tom Thorpe, said: "It's hard to put into words how devastating it is, our little Aria, that you're up there with the angels looking over us.
"How sad it's going to be not hearing ‘Dad, how long left?’ on our long journeys back and forth at weekends. How I'll long to hear you asking me to test you with maths, "numbers" as you called it, to entertain you when you get bored with the iPad.
"How sad it's going to be not making your buttery crackers, grapes and a yoghurt for your breakfast.
"You were such a brave, kind-hearted and a beautiful innocent soul. You always put a smile on people's faces with your wacky ways and just outright madness.
"You always found it so easy to show your affection to others and ensure others around you were happy and never bored!
"I'll never ever forget our time in Disneyland as a family, seeing your face light up when we were watching the princess show was a picture that will last forever in our minds.
"Your other little family down here in Portsmouth will forever miss you. We'll miss you begging to go outside, even in the pouring rain just to have as much fun as possible in the little time we had at weekends.
"You will be greatly missed, you special little angel. A life gone far too early but I hope a life lived well. We all love you dearly. Goodnight darling."
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in the nearby village of Worle, shortly after the attack. He has since been charged with her murder and appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.
He was remanded and is next due to appear in court on Monday 16 March.