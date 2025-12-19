Aria Thorpe died of a single stab wound on Monday in Weston-super-Mare

The family of a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death have paid tribute to her saying "she was the most beautiful little soul" who "loved to dress up."

Aria Thorpe. Picture: Handout

Aria Thorpe's parents said their daughter was "happy-go-lucky, full of light, and joy" following her death. The schoolgirl died of a single stab wound at an address on Lime Close, Weston-super-Mare, on Monday. In a shared tribute released by both parents on Friday, Aria's family on her mother's side said their hearts were "broken" while her father Tom Thorpe called her a "beautiful innocent soul."

Floral tributes laid near the scene. Picture: Alamy

The family on her mother's side released a statement which read: "For those who didn't have the privilege of knowing Aria, she was the most beautiful little soul — happy-go-lucky, full of light, and joy. "She loved to sing and dance, and she took such pride in dressing up, always wanting to look just like her mummy. "The loss of Aria has devastated us beyond words. Our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible. As a family, we are holding one another close and doing everything we can to support each other through this unimaginable time." They added: "We are truly touched by the lovely messages we have received from friends and the local community over recent days. It has meant an awful lot to us all. "We politely ask that our privacy is respected, as we try to come to terms with the terrible loss of our precious girl." Meanwhile her father, Tom Thorpe, said: "It's hard to put into words how devastating it is, our little Aria, that you're up there with the angels looking over us.

Superintendent for North Somerset, Jen Appleford, reads a statement to the media outside Avon and Somerset Police. Picture: Alamy