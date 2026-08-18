“Ari, my sweet sister, my favourite person to sing with,” the Grammy-nominee wrote

Actress Cynthia Erivo and singer-songwriter Ariana Grande at the premiere of "Wicked: For Good". Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Cynthia Erivo has hailed her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande as “my favourite person to sing with”, and said she will “never forget” joining her on stage at her concert.

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The pair performed several tracks from the hit musical at The O2 on Sunday, the second night of the Thank U, Next singer’s London residency. Grande and Erivo, who received Oscar nominations for their performances in the 2024 film before reprising their roles as Elphaba Thropp and Galinda Upland in Wicked: For Good, sung tracks such as For Good and Happy Days. Erivo shared videos of the two on stage to Instagram, along with a photo of her embracing Grande, accompanied by a heartfelt message. “Ari, my sweet sister, my favourite person to sing with,” the Grammy-nominee wrote. “Thank you for inviting me to share your stage, singing two songs that represent such a massive part of our lives. Read More: Ariana Grande thanks fans for 'overwhelming' support as she kicks off O2 residency Read More: Ariana Grande deserves privacy and respect - but our attitudes to weight loss bring up feelings I'd rather forget

“This is what we do it for, for the love of the work and for all of the fans. I missed this. We missed this. “And I wish I had more words, but to put it simply, I will never forget this night. Like a handprint on my heart.” Erivo signed off the post with “all my love”, and Grande responded: “It’ll always come back to this… just as it started. “I’m so grateful for this moment and for you… Love you always.” Grande began her O2 residency on Saturday after news emerged that she will step back from public life, and thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support as she kicked off the 10 nights of shows. The set drew heavily on Grande’s 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, along with tracks from her latest release Petal as well as hits such as Into You, Thank U, Next and 7 Rings, along with a cover of Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me. Grande’s elaborate staging saw her perform in a rundown house, and the lighting rig was transformed into a police helicopter, while she waved and blew kisses to fans throughout.