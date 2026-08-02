Ariana Grande ‘taking a step back’ from public amid ‘endless scrutiny’ - as she pulls out of London musical production
The 33-year-old will also no longer be part of the production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, due to play at the Barbican in 2027, alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.
Ariana Grande is withdrawing from public appearances and will no longer star in an upcoming musical production in London when she ends her Eternal Sunshine tour.
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A representative for the musical megastar said she "will be taking a step back from visibility" when her Eternal Sunshine tour ends next month after her appearances led to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny".
The 33-year-old will also no longer be part of the production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, due to play at the Barbican in 2027, alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.
Grande's physical appearance and health have been a topic of speculation and widespread online debate in recent years.
This has intensified in the last few days since the release of her latest album, Petal, which included a music video which has been the topic of conversation across social media.
The representative told People: “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.”
“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”
“This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”
A representative for Empire Street Productions said the musical would go ahead without Grande.
"Following this evening's announcement from Ariana Grande's team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George," they said.
"We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support. We wish her nothing but the best."