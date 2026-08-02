Ariana Grande is withdrawing from public appearances and will no longer star in an upcoming musical production in London when she ends her Eternal Sunshine tour.

A representative for the musical megastar said she "will be taking a step back from visibility" when her Eternal Sunshine tour ends next month after her appearances led to "endless, ongoing public scrutiny".

The 33-year-old will also no longer be part of the production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, due to play at the Barbican in 2027, alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Grande's physical appearance and health have been a topic of speculation and widespread online debate in recent years.

This has intensified in the last few days since the release of her latest album, Petal, which included a music video which has been the topic of conversation across social media.