Ariana Grande has appeared alongside Ben Stiller in the trailer for Focker-in-Law, the fourth movie in the film series.

The singer, who recently starred as Glinda in the hit Wicked films, takes on a new role as Olivia Jones.

Olivia is a former FBI hostage negotiator and partner of Henry Focker, son of Greg Focker (Stiller) and Pam Focker (Teri Polo).

The upcoming American comedy film sees Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner reprise their roles as Jack Byrnes and Dina Byrnes, respectively.

While tough-to-impress patriarch Jack warms up to Olivia surprisingly quickly, her potential future father-in-law, Greg, is suspicious.

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