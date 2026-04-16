Ariana Grande stars alongside Ben Stiller in Focker-in-Law trailer
The original Focker movie, Meet the Parents, was released in 2000.
Ariana Grande has appeared alongside Ben Stiller in the trailer for Focker-in-Law, the fourth movie in the film series.
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The singer, who recently starred as Glinda in the hit Wicked films, takes on a new role as Olivia Jones.
Olivia is a former FBI hostage negotiator and partner of Henry Focker, son of Greg Focker (Stiller) and Pam Focker (Teri Polo).
The upcoming American comedy film sees Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner reprise their roles as Jack Byrnes and Dina Byrnes, respectively.
While tough-to-impress patriarch Jack warms up to Olivia surprisingly quickly, her potential future father-in-law, Greg, is suspicious.
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The trailer shows Grande's character facing a lie-detector test, with De Niro's character questioning her about her thoughts on the family.
Another clip hilariously shows Stiller's character racing Grande's on a bike, before he forces her off the road and causes her to fall.
Owen Wilson also reprises his supporting role in the film as Pam's ex-partner, Kevin Rawley.
Written and directed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the three previous films, Focker-In-Law is produced by Oscar nominee Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro for Tribeca Productions.
The original Focker movie, Meet the Parents, saw De Niro as the grouchy, suspicious CIA veteran Jack and Stiller as his nervous future son-in-law Gaylord 'Greg' Focker.
Meet the Parents was a box-office hit that spawned two sequels: Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010.
The second two movies prominently featured Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman as Greg's parents Roz and Bernie Focker.
Focker In-Law will be released on November 25.