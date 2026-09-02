Ariana Grande wept as she thanked her fans for being “by her side” as she completed the last show of her world tour before stepping back from public life.

The US pop star performed the final night of a 10-night sold out residency at the O2 in London on Tuesday night.

The show was the 41st and final show of her Eternal Sunshine tour which began in the US on June 6.

Grande waited until an hour-and-a-half into the two-hour show before speaking to the crowd, telling them: “This has been such an extraordinary experience.

“Thank you for 10 beautiful London shows and for 41 incredible Eternal Sunshine tour shows.

“This has been one of the most beautiful, extraordinary experiences of my life and I just wanna express my gratitude.

“I’ll cherish this experience always – I have the best fans in the entire world and I always have. Thank you for being by my side.”

She later became emotional again as she thanked all the people who work on the show, including dancers, security, make-up and runners.

The 33-year-old American singer wore her signature ponytail for much of the show but did not wear her usual high heels – opting instead for flat black, and later white, above-the-knee boots after suffering a “deep cut” to her foot.

But the injury did not seem to affect her choreography which remained energetic as she danced across the stage, which covered half the length of the arena.