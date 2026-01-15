Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey will star in the musical revival of Sunday In The Park With George, it has been announced.

It comes after Grande, 32, and Bailey, 37, recently starred as Glinda and Fiyero, respectively in the recent film adaptation of Wicked and its sequel, Wicked: For Good.

The production will take place at the Barbican Theatre in 2027, with tickets due to go on sale in May 2026.

The stars will reunite next summer as they take to the stage for a new production of Stephen Sondheim's critically acclaimed play in London.

The role saw Grande earn an Oscar nomination, with the film being a massive critical and financial success.

The duo first teased the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, having shared a photo sat in front of the Georges Seurat painting which the production is based on - A Sunday Afternoon On The Island Of La Grande Jatte.

The caption referenced one of the musical's most famous songs, and read: "All it has to be is good."

The original musical, created by Sondheim and James Lapine, debuted on Broadway in 1984.

It follows the story of a fictionalised Seurat as he tries to complete the portrait, showing challenges in understanding life and art, exploring his relationship with his lover and muse, Dot.

Grande and Bailey's roles in the production are yet to be confirmed.

The upcoming production will be directed by Olivier-award winner Marianne Elliott and produced by Empire Street Productions.

Bailey has previously appeared in the West End, having starred in Richard II in 2025, and in a gender-swapped revival of Company, which won him an Olivier Award in 2019.

Meanwhile, Grande has won two Grammy awards and has had seven UK number one singles amid a successful music career which took off in 2013 following the release of her debut album, Yours Truly.

Further information about the production is yet to be announced.