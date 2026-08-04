Singer's Eternal Sunshine tour still going ahead, with dates in London, as Barbican theatre role to be recast

Ariana Grande at the "Wicked: For Good" New York Premiere in November 2025. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Ariana Grande has broken her silence after she announced she will step back from public life after she cancelled her theatre debut.

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Ariana Grande at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

"I wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much and you mean a lot to me. I wanted to let you know how Im feeling and not let the world decide and project their feelings." She said the announcement to quit the musical was not a "reactive or impulsive thing". "It is something that I had decided and a plan that I had quietly made a long time ago. It's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place." She added: "I wanted to share this because I heard my fans were worried about negativity that was ruining things for me. But I just had to say that could not be more the f**k opposite."

The signer concluded: "Boundaries need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes." The speech comes amid worries for Grande’s physical appearance and overall health, which escalated following the release of her "Petal" music video on July 31. It remains to be seen how much of a role she will have in promoting her next film Focker-in-Law, which comes out in November, and sees her star alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. Her announcement comes amid a tumultuous time for the star, who has recently confirmed she is back together with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

Why has Ariana Grande stepped back? The singer and actress will “take a step back from visibility,” which has led to “endless, ongoing public scrutiny”. Her part in Sunday in the Park With George will be recast. Grande has endured years of scrutiny over her appearance and weight, and appeared to address this in the Petal album track Like I Do, which contains the lyric “I’ve got s*** to talk, keeps me well fed”. During a 2014 interview, she said: “I have heard every form of what is wrong with me. And then you fix it and then it is wrong for different reasons.” Grande has been in the public eye since breaking out as a child star in her teens with a role in the Disney drama Victorious. She has gone on to release eight albums since 2013. Her personal life has also been a consistent source of news gossip and she was married to Dalton Gomez, an estate agent, from 2020 to 2023.

Grande attends the Australian Premiere of Wicked in 2024. Picture: Alamy

The full statement from Ariana Grande’s team “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

Grande arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles, January 2026. Picture: Alamy

Ariana Grande’s UK tour dates There are only 10 non-North American dates in the Eternal Sunshine tour, but all of these will be in London’s O2 Arena. The dates will be: August 15,

August 16,

August: 19,

August 20,

August 23,

August 24,

August 27,

August 28,

August 31,

September 1 There are several further North American shows to be performed before Eternal Sunshine comes to the UK.