The singer announced last month that she would take a step back from the spotlight after she completes the residency, which will bring an end to her Eternal Sunshine tour.

Ariana Grande fans gather ahead of the opening night of the London leg of the actress and singer's The Eternal Sunshine Tour, in London. Picture: REUTERS/Jack Taylor

By Katy Dartford

Ariana Grande has thanked fans for their “overwhelming” support as she began her O2 residency following the news she is to step back from public life.

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The concert on Saturday night, which is the first of 10 nights at the north Greenwich venue, began with a curtain falling down to reveal the 33-year-old in a black corset with her band in similar attire. Towards the end of the show, Grande told the crowd they were “by far the loudest” of the tour so far, before adding that their support throughout the run had been “overwhelming”. She said over ear-splitting screams from the crowd: “I’m so grateful to be doing this with you all… these 10 dates are the last stop on this tour.” Read More: Rain set to bring temporary relief to scorched Britain - but Met Office warns sixth heatwave could hit in September Read More: Social media trend linked to fatal motorway crash that killed five teenagers

Grande later added: “You’ve shown me so much love, so I want to say thank you.” She also said she was “so, so lucky” and added that she was “grateful” for her fans. The set drew heavily on Grande’s 2024 album Eternal Sunshine with some tracks from her latest album Petal, as well as her best-known hits such as Into You, Thank U, Next and 7 Rings, along with a cover of Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me. Shortly after arriving on stage, she told the crowd: “London, it’s so good to see us, isn’t it? Welcome to the Eternal Sunshine tour.”

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Her elaborate staging saw her perform in a rundown house and the lighting rig being transformed into a police helicopter, while Grande waved and blew kisses to fans throughout. Videos breaking up each act of the performance gave the concert a cinematic feel, with one clip featuring scenes from The Wizard of Oz in reference to her role in the Wicked films. The show comes after Grande announced last month that she would take a step back from the spotlight after she completes the residency, which will bring an end to her Eternal Sunshine tour.