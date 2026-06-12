Ariana Grande slams 'barbaric' White House clip featuring her song
The clip shows officers placing people in handcuffs, ushering them into cars and then forcing them into detention centres
Pop star Ariana Grande has raged at the White House after they used her music on social media to promote its immigration policies.
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The TikTok reel showed border agents placing people in handcuffs, ushering them into cars and then forcing them into detention.
Grande's 2024 hit 'Bye' featured as the soundtrack.
The clip is captioned: "Bye-bye... President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history".
The Wicked actress commented on the post: "Please do not use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense."
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This comes as President Donald Trump signed a bill into law approving more than $70bn (£52bn) in immigration agency funding for the remainder of his second term.
White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: "What's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens."
After Grande replied to the post, the video was muted and her comment deleted.
Several commented noticing that Grande's comment was missing and that the sound had been switched off.
The pop singer has joined a slew of artists who have demanded Trump's administration do not use their music to promote their political agenda.
Sabrina Carpenter wrote "do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda" after a White House clip used part of her 2024 song 'Juno' in a video showing ICE operations.
Meanwhile, Beyonce, ABBA and Celine Dion insisted Trump could not use their music during his re-election campaign in 2024.