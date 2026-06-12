The clip shows officers placing people in handcuffs, ushering them into cars and then forcing them into detention centres

The Wicked actress commented on the post: "Please do not use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.". Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Pop star Ariana Grande has raged at the White House after they used her music on social media to promote its immigration policies.

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The TikTok reel showed border agents placing people in handcuffs, ushering them into cars and then forcing them into detention. Grande's 2024 hit 'Bye' featured as the soundtrack. The clip is captioned: "Bye-bye... President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history". The Wicked actress commented on the post: "Please do not use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense." Read More: Ariana Grande stars alongside Ben Stiller in Focker-in-Law trailer Read More: Trump cancels strikes on Iran after threatening to hit them 'very hard'

This comes as President Donald Trump signed a bill into law approving more than $70bn (£52bn) in immigration agency funding for the remainder of his second term. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: "What's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal ‌aliens ⁠who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens." After Grande replied to the post, the video was muted and her comment deleted.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office yesterday. Picture: Alamy