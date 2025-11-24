The man who grabbed Ariana Grande at the Wicked premiere earlier this month has been deported, authorities confirm.

Johnson Wen, 26, was sent back to Australia on Sunday and has been "barred from re-entering Singapore", according to a spokesperson for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Local outlets reported that Wen was given a nine-day jail sentence for public nuisance following the incident on 13 November at Universal Studios Singapore.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were walking the 'yellow brick carpet' at the Wicked: For Good premiere when the fan jumped the barrier.

Fans screamed on from all sides as the leading ladies signed autographs and snapped selfies. In footage shared on social media, the TikToker rushes towards Ariana Grande. He grabs her by the shoulders and jostles her, smiling and waving to the crowd, while the startled star looks around for help.

Before security rush in, Cynthia Arivo grabs the fan and pries him away from Ariana. The singer looks shaken and takes deep breaths as her co-stars hug her.

