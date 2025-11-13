This is the shocking moment Ariana was grabbed by a fan, forcing Cynthia Erivo to jump in to help, as dazed security watches on.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were walking the 'yellow brick carpet' at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore when a fan seemingly jumped the barrier.

Fans screamed on from all sides as the leading ladies signed autographs and snapped selfies.

In footage shared on social media, the TikToker rushes towards Ariana Grande. He grabs her by the shoulders and jostles her, smiling and waving to the crowd, while the startled star looks around for help.

Before security rush in, Cynthia Arivo grabs the fan and pries him away from Ariana. The singer looks shaken and takes deep breaths as her co-stars hug her.

So-called 'Pyjama Man' makes social media videos rushing celebrities, with footage lauded on his account showing him grabbing Katy Perry and The Weeknd.

He brags under his video of the incident: "Dear Ariana Grande, thanks for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."

