Shocking moment Ariana Grande is 'jumped on' by crazed fan at Wicked premiere as puzzled security watches on
The prolific social media star rushed Ariana Grande and grabbed her in a bid for viral content
This is the shocking moment Ariana was grabbed by a fan, forcing Cynthia Erivo to jump in to help, as dazed security watches on.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were walking the 'yellow brick carpet' at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore when a fan seemingly jumped the barrier.
Fans screamed on from all sides as the leading ladies signed autographs and snapped selfies.
In footage shared on social media, the TikToker rushes towards Ariana Grande. He grabs her by the shoulders and jostles her, smiling and waving to the crowd, while the startled star looks around for help.
Before security rush in, Cynthia Arivo grabs the fan and pries him away from Ariana. The singer looks shaken and takes deep breaths as her co-stars hug her.
So-called 'Pyjama Man' makes social media videos rushing celebrities, with footage lauded on his account showing him grabbing Katy Perry and The Weeknd.
He brags under his video of the incident: "Dear Ariana Grande, thanks for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."
The incident raises questions about Ariana's security, as her co-star leapt into action before the guards noticed.
One commenter said: "Imagine how terrifying that is for a man you don't know to come running full force at you and you don't know what their intentions are."
Another said: "She looks so scared."
Despite the upset, Ariana told fans: “We love you so much and we’re so excited for you to see this film. Thank you for making this so special."
Ariana, Cynthia, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and director Jon M. Chu took to the stage to address the crowd at the premiere, some of whom had begun queuing as early as 9am.
Ariana glistened in a sequinned pastel-pink frock from Balenciaga, while Cynthia donned a dark blue and black Prada gown with PVC-look sleeves.
Singapore is the only stop in Asia in the promotional tour for Wicked: For Good.
The carpet follows Sao Paulo, Paris and London, and the final stop in be New York City on November 17.