'Armed and dangerous' woman hunted as suspect in Monaco bomb assassination attempt
The woman is still on the run after the attack on Monday night which has seriously injured three people
The person suspected of planting a bomb that struck three people in Monaco, including an oligarch, is thought to be a Ukrainian woman in her 30s.
Listen to this article
Monaco's Prosecutor General, Stéphane Thibault, said that the suspect behind the explosion is a Ukrainian woman in her 30s, who is currently registered as living in Germany.
In a statement on Thursday, he said: “An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, who will be the subject of an Interpol Red Notice starting this evening.”
The attack in Monaco is thought to have struck 58-year-old billionaire Ermolaev, 58, his mistress, Anna Nasobina, 46, and their young son on Monday night.
Anna was reportedly left in critical condition following the attack and has had to have her legs amputated.
Read more: Ukrainian oligarch's wife speaks out after bomb attack in Monaco - revealing she is not the woman injured in blast
Read more: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body recovered from river in search for missing Devon teenager
Her son was also reportedly injured in the blast, but much less seriously.
The woman, who has not yet been publicly named, was caught on footage outside Ermolaev’s luxury apartment on Monday.
The woman reportedly “attempted to look like a man during the attack, but a witness identified her”, according to the Daily Mail.
A photograph shows the suspect fleeing the scene whilst wearing a black bucket hat, prompting police to launch a large-scale manhunt.
The suspect was reportedly a Ukrainian national who had been living in Germany. She allegedly detonated an explosive device outside the oligarch’s lavish apartment block using a mobile phone.
It is feared that she may have fled the country and crossed the border after being seen racing to the town of Beausoleil on foot.
The target of the attack was identified by the AFP press agency as oligarch Vadim Ermolaev, citing a source close to the investigation.
His partner and a 13-year-old ‘very likely related’ to the pair were also injured, according to Christophe Mirmand, the Monegasque minister of state and the principality’s most senior government official, speaking to AFP. All three victims were taken to hospital in Nice, France.
Monaco’s prosecutor general Stéphane Thibault said a suspect placed a “parcel bomb” inside the lobby of a building on Rue du Révérend Père Louis Frolla.
CCTV shows the suspect fleeing towards the town of Beausoleil, just across the border in France.
Prosecutors said the backpack bomb contained bolts and buckshot.
The Monegasque government said the area was cordoned off and the six other unoccupied flats inside the building were secured.
“This is the first time in history, to my knowledge, that such an act has taken place in the principality,” Mr Mirmand said.
Le Figaro said video surveillance images showed a man dropping a backpack at the entrance of the residential building shortly before the explosion.
Attentat à Monaco plusieurs sacs déposés à l’endroit de l’explosion 🇲🇨 #monaco #courage #force pic.twitter.com/uYkrNjE78S— Balasse Florian (@Florian361) June 29, 2026
Four additional people were taken to Princess Grace Hospital, including two with cuts from windows that shattered and two others who needed treatment for shock, the Monegasque government said.
Real estate tycoon Mr Ermolaev renounced his Ukrainian citizenship in 2019 and obtained Cypriot nationality. He relocated to Monaco just after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.
In 2023, he was sanctioned by Kyiv for selling alcohol in Russian-occupied Crimea. According to an official register in Ukraine he is subject to asset freezes and tradition restrictions within Ukraine.
Prince Albert II, the principality’s monarch, condemned the explosion as a “heinous act” and “a shock to the entire Monegasque community”.
Praising the response of Monegasque and French emergency services, he added: “We trust in [the authorities] to quickly bring to light the circumstances of this tragedy, identify those responsible and provide all of the answers, at every level.
“More than ever, the principality of Monaco will remain united and determined in the face of violence and crime. The security of our community has always been a priority; it will remain that way more than ever, regardless of the threats.”
Eric Ciotti, the Right-wing mayor of nearby Nice, France, wrote on X: “The attack committed this evening is a tragedy for Monaco.”