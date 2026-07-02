The woman is still on the run after the attack on Monday night which has seriously injured three people

The suspect behind explosion in Monaco is thought to be an ‘armed and dangerous’ woman. Picture: Social Media

By Georgia Bell

The person suspected of planting a bomb that struck three people in Monaco, including an oligarch, is thought to be a Ukrainian woman in her 30s.

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Monaco's Attorney General Stephane Thibault spoke to reporters a day after the explosion. Picture: Getty

Her son was also reportedly injured in the blast, but much less seriously. The woman, who has not yet been publicly named, was caught on footage outside Ermolaev’s luxury apartment on Monday. The woman reportedly “attempted to look like a man during the attack, but a witness identified her”, according to the Daily Mail. A photograph shows the suspect fleeing the scene whilst wearing a black bucket hat, prompting police to launch a large-scale manhunt. The suspect was reportedly a Ukrainian national who had been living in Germany. She allegedly detonated an explosive device outside the oligarch’s lavish apartment block using a mobile phone.

Local authorities are still working to piece together how Monday's attack unfolded. Picture: Getty

It is feared that she may have fled the country and crossed the border after being seen racing to the town of Beausoleil on foot. The target of the attack was identified by the AFP press agency as oligarch Vadim Ermolaev, citing a source close to the investigation. His partner and a 13-year-old ‘very likely related’ to the pair were also injured, according to Christophe Mirmand, the Monegasque minister of state and the principality’s most senior government official, speaking to AFP. All three victims were taken to hospital in Nice, France. Monaco’s prosecutor general Stéphane Thibault said a suspect placed a “parcel bomb” inside the lobby of a building on Rue du Révérend Père Louis Frolla.

The explosion, which is being called an "attack" took place around 9pm. Picture: X

CCTV shows the suspect fleeing towards the town of Beausoleil, just across the border in France. Prosecutors said the backpack bomb contained bolts and buckshot.

Police deployed on the streets of Monaco after the attack. Picture: getty

The Monegasque government said the area was cordoned off and the six other unoccupied flats inside the building were secured. “This is the first time in history, to my knowledge, that such an act has taken place in the principality,” Mr Mirmand said. Le Figaro said video surveillance images showed a man dropping a backpack at the entrance of the residential building shortly before the explosion.