Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton. Picture: Alamy

By Press Association

The head of Britain’s armed forces has rejected criticism that the military was ill-prepared for conflict in Iran and said we are in “probably the most dangerous period” in decades.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, said: “What the Prime Minister and the Defence Secretary have made clear, and what is very clear to me, is that this is probably the most dangerous period in the last 30-odd years that I’ve been in uniform. “The demands on defence are rising.” He said HMS Dragon, the warship being readied to depart for the region after a drone hit a UK base on Cyprus, was in maintenance until this week.

He also dismissed that cuts to the military over the years have slowed down the UK’s response and signalled that the UK could join more proactive strikes in future after Sir Keir Starmer granted permission for “defensive” US action against Iranian missile sites from UK bases. Sir Richard said “I completely reject that criticism” when asked about commentary that the UK military had been ill prepared when Israel and the US launched strikes a week ago. “When the war started on Saturday, it became clear over the next 48 hours that Iran’s response was going to be far broader and more reckless compared to what we saw in the 12-day war last summer,” Sir Richard said. “We also assessed that a drone had been launched from Lebanon by an Iranian-aligned group targeting Cyprus. “So, on Sunday and Monday, we assessed our options and looked at what the risks were in response to that much broader and reckless action by Iran.”