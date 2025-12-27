Ministers eventually want to grow the scheme to over 1,000 young people subject to interest, it is believed

The Armed Forces is set to launch a "gap year" for young people to gain experiences of the armed forces, LBC understands. Picture: Alamy

By Aggie Chambre

The Armed Forces is set to launch "gap years" for young people to gain military experiences, LBC understands.

Young people aged under the age of 25 will soon be able to apply for a year of paid experience and training across the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. The scheme is a bid to increase military recruitment, especially in younger people. The Ministry of Defence wants military careers to appeal to as wide a cohort of young people as possible, and a source said they "are looking at new and hence innovative ways of entry like this." In 2024, 12,850 people joined the Armed Forces, while 14,830 people left.

Figures show that 12,850 people joined the Armed Forces in 2024, while 14,830 people left. Picture: MoD

This so-called foundation scheme will initially only be open to around 150 applicants in early 2026 between ages 18-25 but LBC understands ministers have an ambition to eventually grow the scheme to over 1,000 young people subject to interest. It will open in March and it will provide a clear route into a career in the Armed Forces. Participants will have received a lot of core training so it would not then need to apply through the usual application process to gain entry into the forces. It is expected the wage will be similar to what basic recruits get - usually around £26,000 starting salary. The scheme follows one introduced by Australia's Defence Force's 'ADF Gap Year, which was mentioned in the UK Government’s Strategic Defence Review as an "exciting model from which to learn,' and has been running for over a decade. Ministry of Defence sources also point to the fact that this scheme has a good retention rate for people continuing with a career in the forces.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP described it as a "new era for Defence.". Picture: Alamy