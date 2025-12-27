Armed Forces to launch 'gap year' for youngsters to gain experiences of armed forces, LBC understands
Ministers eventually want to grow the scheme to over 1,000 young people subject to interest, it is believed
The Armed Forces is set to launch "gap years" for young people to gain military experiences, LBC understands.
Young people aged under the age of 25 will soon be able to apply for a year of paid experience and training across the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
The scheme is a bid to increase military recruitment, especially in younger people. The Ministry of Defence wants military careers to appeal to as wide a cohort of young people as possible, and a source said they "are looking at new and hence innovative ways of entry like this."
In 2024, 12,850 people joined the Armed Forces, while 14,830 people left.
This so-called foundation scheme will initially only be open to around 150 applicants in early 2026 between ages 18-25 but LBC understands ministers have an ambition to eventually grow the scheme to over 1,000 young people subject to interest.
It will open in March and it will provide a clear route into a career in the Armed Forces. Participants will have received a lot of core training so it would not then need to apply through the usual application process to gain entry into the forces.
It is expected the wage will be similar to what basic recruits get - usually around £26,000 starting salary.
The scheme follows one introduced by Australia's Defence Force's 'ADF Gap Year, which was mentioned in the UK Government’s Strategic Defence Review as an "exciting model from which to learn,' and has been running for over a decade.
Ministry of Defence sources also point to the fact that this scheme has a good retention rate for people continuing with a career in the forces.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said: "This is a new era for Defence, and that means opening up new opportunities for young people to experience and learn from our Armed Forces.
"This gap year scheme will give Britain’s young people a taste of the incredible skills and training on offer across the Army, Royal Navy and RAF.
"It's part of our determination to reconnect society with our forces, and drive a whole of society approach to our nation’s defence.
"As families come together at this time of year, and young people think about their futures, I want the outstanding opportunities on offer in our Armed Forces to be part of that conversation in homes across the UK."
Minister for Veterans and People Louise Sandher-Jones MP added: "As a veteran, I know how invaluable the skills and experience gained by serving in the Armed Forces are not only in a military career, but in civilian life.
"This scheme will provide a fantastic opportunity for school leavers and young adults to develop their potential, learn new skills, and contribute to our nation’s security, all while building resilience, teamwork, and leadership skills that will serve them for life."