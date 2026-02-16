The head of Britain’s armed forces and his German counterpart have said there is a “moral” case for rearming against the threat of Russia.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the UK’s chief of the defence staff, made the case for investing more in defence alongside General Carsten Breuer, Germany’s chief of defence.

The pair of senior soldiers wrote in a joint letter that they were speaking “not merely as the military leaders of two of Europe’s largest military spenders, but as voices for a Europe that must now confront uncomfortable truths about its security”.

They warned Russia has “shifted decisively westward” amid its invasion of Ukraine, and suggested there was a need for a “step change in our defence and security” across Europe.

The military chiefs’ warning comes after the close of the annual Munich Security Conference, which saw world leaders gather to discuss the future of Europe’s defence and the war in Ukraine.

