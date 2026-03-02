Armed Forces Minister Al Carns. Picture: LBC

By Jacob Paul

Britain's Armed Forces Minister has slammed “utterly irrational” Iran over its “dangerous” response to deadly US strikes, warning we are at the “most fractious and unstable” geopolitical moment he has seen in his 24 years in the military.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iran has unleashed a wave of fatal attacks across the Middle East and the wider region targeting Gulf states such Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to Kuwait and even Cyprus after the US and Israel launched co-ordinated strikes on Iran over the weekend. Speaking to LBC, Al Carns blasted Iran's response as an “utterly irrational and deeply dangerous” escalation - as fears grow for the 100,000 British nationals stranded in the region. He told Tonight with Andrew Marr: “They've struck 10 different countries now, some countries not involved at all in any way, shape or form. “Those targets are everywhere, from hotels in Dubai all the way through to airfields and ports all the way along the Middle East. And so they have absolutely broadened out and escalated this.” It comes after Sir Keir Starmer defended his decision not to join US and Israeli strikes on Iran and declared the country "must never get its hands" on nuclear weapons. Read more: Green Party deputy leader blasts 'inherently racist’ claims he was supporting Iran's Supreme Leader at London rally Read more: Iran war LIVE: Iran 'closes Strait of Hormuz' as more than 50 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

general view of Tehran with smoke visible in the distance after explosions were reported in the city, on March 02, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. Picture: Getty