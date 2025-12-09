Defence Secretary John Healey said he was “devastated” by the man’s death

Ukrainian soldiers undergoing UK-led training. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A member of the UK armed forces has been killed in Ukraine as he watched the testing of a new defensive capability, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The “tragic accident” happened on Tuesday morning when the member of the armed forces was watching his Ukrainian counterparts test the new defensive capability away from the front lines, the MoD said in a statement posted on X. Defence Secretary John Healey said he was “devastated” by the man’s death. The statement read: "It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK Armed Forces died in Ukraine this morning, Tuesday 9 December. "He was injured in a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, away from the front lines.

British Army exercise on Salisbury Plain. Picture: Alamy