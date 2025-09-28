Armed forces families and veterans will be given “first dibs” on new homes built on surplus Ministry of Defence land, John Healey has pledged.

Military personnel will receive priority access to housing under the plans after the Government struck a deal to buy back more than 36,000 properties from the private sector at a cost of almost £6 billion.

Confirming the “Forces First” scheme at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool, the Defence Secretary said the UK Government is determined to “stop the rot” of poor quality homes for servicemen and women.

“Armed forces housing was left in a shameful state by the Conservatives, hammering morale and driving a recruitment and retention crisis in our forces,” he said.

“In our first year in office, Labour began the hard work to stop the rot and start the renewal of armed forces housing.

“We will turbocharge building on defence land to deliver new homes for both our service personnel and for civilian families across Britain.”

Read more: Workers are being 'failed' by government's net zero plan as union boss urges Labour to 'be more Labour'

Read more: 'Difficult' to see Starmer as Labour leader at next election 'if we carry on like this', says Liverpool mayor