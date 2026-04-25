Explosions and sustained gunfire have been reported in Mali's capital Bamako as the country's defence forces are tackling a possible coordinated attack

The military has reported that "unidentified armed terrorist groups targeted certain locations and barracks in the capital".

In a statement released on Saturday, it added that the "fighting is ongoing" and that "our defence and security forces are currently engaged in repelling the attackers".

Witnesses have told the Reuters they've seen explosions around the Kati military base. Soldiers have since been deployed to block off roads in the area.

Similar attacks were reported in the towns of Sevare and Kida and in the city of Gao.

"There's gunfire everywhere," ​a witness in Sevare said, while a resident in Gao told Associated Press their house was shaking due to the "force of the explosions".