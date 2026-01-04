Armed guards a sure thing for Prince Harry after recent stalker scare
According to reports, Prince Harry is to have 24-hour-armed security following a fresh assessment by the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec).
It is understood that the Prince will be awarded automatic taxpayer-funded armed police protection for visits to the UK following a new risk assessment.
According to reports, the ruling is expected to be announced within weeks, with updates now merely a "formality".
The armed security is believed to have been reinstated after a new risk assessment took place for the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec), with Home Office sources reportedly saying that security is "nailed on" for the Prince.
The decision to reassess came after the duke wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in September calling for such a reappraisal.
During his visit that month, he had only been provided with police protection for one day, whilst attending a children's charity event. Whilst there, a female stalker of the Prince was able to access a secure zone there.
She was also reportedly able to get within "a stone's throw" of the duke only a few days later, when she attempted to approach him when he was without police protection - meaning a member of the duke's private staff, who was ex-Army, had to step in and protect him.
The 41-year-old has consistently argued it is unsafe for him and his family to visit without constant armed security, with his lawyers arguing the lack of security has left his life "at stake".
In May last year, he lost a High Court battle that would reinstate his police protection automatically.
However, in his September letter to the Home Secretary, the duke requested that Ravec, a Home Office committee, should 'abide by its own rules' and have the risk-management board assess himself annually - like they do every year for members of the Royal Family and other qualifying VIPs.
Ravec includes security officials from the Home Office, the Metropolitan Police and the Royal Household, who work together to advise the independent chairman on who should be given protection and the appropriate level.
Prince Harry's last risk assessment was carried out in 2020, before he withdrew from royal duties.
According to reports, it is believed that the duke has met the threshold for protection, meaning it is expected that Ravec will approve the request shortly.
Although the palace could intervene and prevent the approval being granted, it is believed to be unlikely, with the King understood to be keen to have his grandchildren visit home soil.
The last time the monarch saw the children publicly was in February 2022, at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.