According to reports, Prince Harry is to have 24-hour-armed security following a fresh assessment by the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec).

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex lost an appeal last year about his downgraded security - but new reports suggest that a fresh assessment will see the prince with constant armed security on UK visits. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

It is understood that the Prince will be awarded automatic taxpayer-funded armed police protection for visits to the UK following a new risk assessment.

According to reports, the ruling is expected to be announced within weeks, with updates now merely a "formality". The armed security is believed to have been reinstated after a new risk assessment took place for the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec), with Home Office sources reportedly saying that security is "nailed on" for the Prince. The decision to reassess came after the duke wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in September calling for such a reappraisal.

The Duke of Sussex had an unwanted interaction with a stalker when visiting the UK in September 2025. He is pictured here during a visit to Imperial College London's Centre on that same UK visit. Picture: Alamy

During his visit that month, he had only been provided with police protection for one day, whilst attending a children's charity event. Whilst there, a female stalker of the Prince was able to access a secure zone there. She was also reportedly able to get within "a stone's throw" of the duke only a few days later, when she attempted to approach him when he was without police protection - meaning a member of the duke's private staff, who was ex-Army, had to step in and protect him. The 41-year-old has consistently argued it is unsafe for him and his family to visit without constant armed security, with his lawyers arguing the lack of security has left his life "at stake". In May last year, he lost a High Court battle that would reinstate his police protection automatically. However, in his September letter to the Home Secretary, the duke requested that Ravec, a Home Office committee, should 'abide by its own rules' and have the risk-management board assess himself annually - like they do every year for members of the Royal Family and other qualifying VIPs.

Prince Harry, right, and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pictured here at the baseball World Series in LA, live full-time in California with their two children. Picture: Alamy

Ravec includes security officials from the Home Office, the Metropolitan Police and the Royal Household, who work together to advise the independent chairman on who should be given protection and the appropriate level. Prince Harry's last risk assessment was carried out in 2020, before he withdrew from royal duties. According to reports, it is believed that the duke has met the threshold for protection, meaning it is expected that Ravec will approve the request shortly.

The last time the now-King is believed to have seen Prince Harry's children was around the time of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, pictured. Picture: Alamy