The suspect was detained by plain-clothes police officers at the golf course

President Donald Trump arrives at Los Angeles International Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

An armed man was arrested after being spotted wandering around taking pictures of Donald Trump's golf course just days before the US President was set to host a fundraiser there.

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Authorities say the suspect was "appearing to monitor security-planning activities" at the Trump National Golf Club in the Los Angeles suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday. But officials said a 38-year-old man John Taele, of Downey, was arrested on Sunday after deputies found hollow-point ammunition in his pocket and a loaded firearm inside his vehicle, which was parked at the course. A subsequent search of his home also uncovered additional firearms, body armour, high-capacity magazines and multiple notebooks containing what investigators described as "concerning statements". Read more: Trump rages at former TV host Jeanine Pirro as prosecutor says Reflecting Pool was damaged by botched renovation Read more: Embattled Fifa chief Gianni Infantino orders staff to crisis meeting as he fights to save job

Members of the Secret Service watch before Marine One with Trump aboard, lands near Trump National Golf Club. Picture: Alamy

Taele was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of illegal ammunition and was later charged. Police did not elaborate on what the "concerning statements" contained or whether Taele was planning to target the event. Taele had initially approached employees at the golf course and identified himself as a State Department employee who needed to see Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CBS reports. A statement from the sheriff's office said: "Currently, investigators have identified no credible threat to our communities.

Marine One lands near Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy