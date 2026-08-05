Armed man arrested at Trump's LA golf course after 'monitoring security-planning activities' ahead of president's visit
The suspect was detained by plain-clothes police officers at the golf course
An armed man was arrested after being spotted wandering around taking pictures of Donald Trump's golf course just days before the US President was set to host a fundraiser there.
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Authorities say the suspect was "appearing to monitor security-planning activities" at the Trump National Golf Club in the Los Angeles suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday.
But officials said a 38-year-old man John Taele, of Downey, was arrested on Sunday after deputies found hollow-point ammunition in his pocket and a loaded firearm inside his vehicle, which was parked at the course.
A subsequent search of his home also uncovered additional firearms, body armour, high-capacity magazines and multiple notebooks containing what investigators described as "concerning statements".
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Taele was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of illegal ammunition and was later charged.
Police did not elaborate on what the "concerning statements" contained or whether Taele was planning to target the event.
Taele had initially approached employees at the golf course and identified himself as a State Department employee who needed to see Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CBS reports.
A statement from the sheriff's office said: "Currently, investigators have identified no credible threat to our communities.
"However, this case underscores the importance of vigilance, strong partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and the proactive steps taken to identify and investigate suspicious activity before it can escalate."
Investigators added that they would be reviewing the material and items recovered and will be contacting the suspect's friends and family members in order to determine his intentions.
The arrest came before the president was due to make a rare visit to California to attend a Republican fundraising dinner.
According to the White House, he was due to give a speech critical of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is widely considered to be planning a run for the presidency in the 2028 election.
On Wednesday, the president is scheduled to travel Las Vegas to deliver a speech at a casino.