Five armed police have been banned from royal residences after a female staff member at Kensington Palace complained about their alleged “inappropriate” comments.

“Comments from the officers were perceived as misogynistic though the allegations were tame and none were sexual in nature,” a source told the publication.

The RaSP officers were ordered to learn from their actions after a probe found their behaviour did not breach the misconduct threshold, the newspaper reports.

One reportedly complained that the palace was “full of little Hitlers” when he was asked to move his kit, according to The Sun, which reports that another allegedly tried to become Facebook friends with the female employee.

The Metropolitan Police investigated allegations of misogynistic behaviour by its Royalty and Specialist Protection officers (RaSP) after Kensington Palace staff member complained about a series of “inappropriate” remarks made between August 2023 and September 2024.

The officers were put on restricted duties during an internal investigation and senior Royal Household staff later decided to ban the officers from working at any palaces in future and took away their passes.

Prince William and Princess Kate, who have a residence and office at Kensington Palace, reportedly had no involvement in banning the officers but were informed of the decision.

The static security officers were not part of William and Kate’s close protection team but are understood to be working on other armed duties in the Met.

A Met spokesman told The Sun: “The reported behaviour falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly those in frontline protective roles.

“As a result of our internal investigation into this matter, the officers received reflective practice to consider their actions and identify learning for the future.

“It remains a priority for the Met to ensure all officers and staff uphold the highest standards of professionalism, so we can continue to build trust and confidence with those we serve.”

LBC has approached Kensington Palace for comment.

The west London palace is sometimes home to the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

They also have a 10-bedroom mansion, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Earlier this month, Prince William paid tribute to his wife for her first international work trip after her successful cancer treatment.

William discussed Kate’s first official foreign tour in more than three years during an appearance on Heart radio’s breakfast show presented by Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

He said his wife is “edging herself back” into doing more overseas visits following her successful cancer treatment, but cautioned royal trips take their toll, so they have to “make sure she’s OK and rested”.