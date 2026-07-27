The attack - which left one person dead and at least 29 injured - came a week before the UK’s biggest Pride festival is due to take place in Brighton and Hove

Armed officers will be deployed for the UK’s largest Pride festival in Brighton. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Armed officers will be deployed for the UK’s largest Pride festival, police said following the attack on Berlin’s Pride event.

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Defence Secretary Wes Streeting condemned the “absolutely horrific” van and stabbing attack in the German capital that left one person dead and injured at least 29 others. The suspect – named as Abdul Ballout and said to have links to the so-called Islamic State group – was shot dead by police on Sunday after being on the run for nearly 24 hours. He was suspected of slamming a van into people gathered for the festival in the German capital, killing one person, before stabbing others with a machete. The attack came a week before the UK’s biggest Pride festival is due to take place in Brighton and Hove – which attracts an estimated 500,000 people to the city. Read more: Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot and killed by police Read more: 'We can't let hate win': Wes Streeting urges Brits to still enjoy upcoming Pride events without fear despite 'horrifying' Berlin attack

Flowers and rainbow flags placed in front of the Brandenburg Gate commemorating the victims of a car attack on Saturday's Pride March in Berlin. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As we look ahead to Brighton and Hove Pride, I want to reassure those attending, as well as residents, businesses and visitors across the city, that their safety remains our top priority. “We will be working tirelessly this week and throughout the weekend, building on the extensive planning that has taken place over many months with event organisers, Brighton and Hove City Council and other partners, to keep everyone safe and ensure an effective policing operation is in place. “Uniformed policing, plain-clothed officers and specialist teams including armed officers will be deployed across the city, which all form part of our comprehensive plans for policing this event. “We encourage everyone attending Pride to enjoy the celebrations, look out for one another, and report any concerns. “If something doesn’t feel right, speak to one of our officers or a member of security. In an emergency, always dial 999.” The leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, Bella Sankey, said in a post on the council’s Facebook page: “We are deeply saddened by the attacks at Berlin Pride and our thoughts with all those affected.