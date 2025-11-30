"Christmas is saved" after armed police, Royal Marines and the Coastguard helped capture a reindeer on the run.

Armed police, Royal Marines and the Coastguard sprung into action when the reindeer fled the festivities in Formby, Merseyside in the early afternoon on Saturday.

After hours looking for the animal, Merseyside Police managed to locate it on a beach with before it vanished from view again.

Concerns grew the reindeer could end up in a nearby river, so officers called in assistance from the lifeboat quad team as well as coastguard teams from HM Coastguard Southport and HM Coastguard Crosby.

The Southport Lifeboat team managed to locate the animal using thermal binoculars and then used a quad bike to shepherd it into some nearby sand dunes.

Read more: Service families reunited for Christmas as ships return to home bases

Read more: Will there be a white Christmas? Met Office gives long-term forecast