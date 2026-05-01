Sir Mark Rowley has told LBC of the measures he has asked for to keep Jewish people safe in London. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Commissioner of the Met Police has told LBC that “Jews are under threat” in the UK as he revealed the steps he thinks are needed to protect people after the attack in Golders Green.

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Sir Mark Rowley said that police are “dealing with the symptoms of a disease” of anti-Semitism and he needs extra resources to protect Jewish communities. "We are seeing horrific and rising instances of antisemitism," Sir Mark said. He told Nick Ferrari that after the attack in Golders Green, he sent a proposal to Government for dedicated expert policing teams to be stationed permanently in Jewish areas, with close support from armed officers who can respond quickly in the event of an attack, rather than being miles away across London.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (second left) and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (third right) at the scene in Golders Green. Picture: Alamy

He said: "The officers who took him down were afraid he might have an explosive device on him. He said that officers must be able to "act in the moment" as they best see fit. "They are using the force they see necessary in that split second," he said. "Can you imagine being in that situation without a firearm?" Zack Polanski retweeted an X post accusing officers of “repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head” when he was already incapacitated from being tasered. Sir Mark Rowley said he was “disappointed”, adding the post was “inaccurate and misinformed”.

Sarah Sackman, Labour Finchley and Golders Green MP and courts minister and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. Picture: Alamy

Police have charged a 45-year-old man with attempted murder after two Jewish men were stabbed in north London on Wednesday. Essa Suleiman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place over the incident in Golders Green, the Metropolitan Police said. Suleiman, of Camberwell, south London, was also charged with attempted murder in relation to a separate incident in Great Dover Street in Southwark earlier the same day.