When hostages were eventually freed through a broken window, some simply shook off the debris and walked off

The shocking raid took place at the Crédit Agricole bank in Arenella, Naples. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Around 25 people were held hostage in a bank in Naples after armed robbers launched a raid before escaping through a tunnel.

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The shocking scene in Naples attracted crowds who awaited updates from local authorities. Picture: Getty

Some of the hostages can be seen calmly shaking off the glass from their clothing and walking away from the scene. Others appeared emotional, crying and hugging their loved ones. Six people, visibly in shock, were offered medical assistance. Fortunately, nobody sustained serious injuries, according to local officials.

Bank robbery: Criminals barricaded themselves in with about thirty hostages; Carabinieri raid to free them.



A hostage-taking robbery took place at a Credit Agricole bank branch in Naples, located in Piazzale Medaglie D'oro, in the Arenella district.



When law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/MyBs1sKx8j — News.Az (@news_az) April 16, 2026

According to a local news site, Fanpage.it, one man said robbers locked them into a room and while they were armed, “they did not use violence”. In a statement, regional official Michele di Bari said: Thanks to the swift response... all the hostages were freed shortly after 13:30 without serious injuries.” As the shocking scene unfolded, local people gathered in the square waiting for news, whilst developments were broadcast to thousands over a livestream.

Windows were smashed by police battering rams in a coordinated effort to free hostages. Picture: Getty

Emergency special forces of the carabinieri armed police were flown in from Tuscany, who later stormed the bank by breaking a window. Shortly after, several shots and the sounds of stun grenades could be heard over the livestream.

Local residents, firefighters and bystanders watched on with concern. Picture: Getty