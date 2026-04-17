Armed robbers launch brazen raid on bank in Naples, taking 25 hostages before disappearing through a tunnel
When hostages were eventually freed through a broken window, some simply shook off the debris and walked off
Around 25 people were held hostage in a bank in Naples after armed robbers launched a raid before escaping through a tunnel.
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The Crédit Agricole branch in the Arenella district of Naples was surrounded by police shortly after the ambush began at around midday yesterday.
Police reportedly negotiated with robbers in the southern Italian city at around two hours into the incident before hostages could be released, local outlets reported.
In videos on social media, windows could be seen being smashed by firefighters using battering rams, helping people to climb out.
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Some of the hostages can be seen calmly shaking off the glass from their clothing and walking away from the scene.
Others appeared emotional, crying and hugging their loved ones.
Six people, visibly in shock, were offered medical assistance. Fortunately, nobody sustained serious injuries, according to local officials.
Bank robbery: Criminals barricaded themselves in with about thirty hostages; Carabinieri raid to free them.— News.Az (@news_az) April 16, 2026
A hostage-taking robbery took place at a Credit Agricole bank branch in Naples, located in Piazzale Medaglie D'oro, in the Arenella district.
When law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/MyBs1sKx8j
According to a local news site, Fanpage.it, one man said robbers locked them into a room and while they were armed, “they did not use violence”.
In a statement, regional official Michele di Bari said: Thanks to the swift response... all the hostages were freed shortly after 13:30 without serious injuries.”
As the shocking scene unfolded, local people gathered in the square waiting for news, whilst developments were broadcast to thousands over a livestream.
Emergency special forces of the carabinieri armed police were flown in from Tuscany, who later stormed the bank by breaking a window.
Shortly after, several shots and the sounds of stun grenades could be heard over the livestream.
But by the time the forces stormed the scene - which was several hours later - the robbers had reportedly fled through a tunnel, according to local media.
Several members of the carabinieri and firefighters can be seen peering into a manhole, as a crowd continued to gather in the square.
The value of what the robbers took has not yet been confirmed.