Armed robbers raid Hatton Garden jewellers after ‘posing as customers’ in latest smash-and-grab to hit lawless London. Picture: TikTok

By Danielle de Wolfe

Armed robbers have been caught on camera smashing their way out of a Hatton Garden jewellers after ‘posing as customers’ in London's latest smash-and-grab raid.

Passers by looked on as armed robbers forced their way into Danesh International, a jeweller's located at the heart of London's diamond district on February 12. The pair reportedly threatened the staff with knives and smashed display cases inside the store with hammers before making their escape. Footage captured by onlookers shows three men escaping on foot through the front door, smashing their way through as they attempt to flee. Read more: 'Ruthless' council threatens elderly women with £300 fines for leaving charity donation bags outside their homes Read more: BGT dancer killed herself at home three days after ‘child sex offence’ arrest, coroner rules Dressed in tracksuits, one man can be seen clutching armfuls of jewellery, making off with several high-value watches and a ring.



They’re little kids and look like amateurs-



This looks very unorganised and all over the place!



Last Thursday, armed robbers forced their way into Danesh International, a jeweller's in Hatton Garden. They threatened staff with knives, smashed display cases with hammers, and… pic.twitter.com/3O5vLlZf7g — OneSi𝕏TwoThree (@OneSixTwoThree1) February 16, 2026