Armed robbers raid Hatton Garden jewellers after ‘posing as customers’ in latest smash-and-grab to hit lawless London
Armed robbers have been caught on camera smashing their way out of a Hatton Garden jewellers after ‘posing as customers’ in London's latest smash-and-grab raid.
Listen to this article
Passers by looked on as armed robbers forced their way into Danesh International, a jeweller's located at the heart of London's diamond district on February 12.
The pair reportedly threatened the staff with knives and smashed display cases inside the store with hammers before making their escape.
Footage captured by onlookers shows three men escaping on foot through the front door, smashing their way through as they attempt to flee.
Read more: 'Ruthless' council threatens elderly women with £300 fines for leaving charity donation bags outside their homes
Read more: BGT dancer killed herself at home three days after ‘child sex offence’ arrest, coroner rules
Dressed in tracksuits, one man can be seen clutching armfuls of jewellery, making off with several high-value watches and a ring.
They’re little kids and look like amateurs-— OneSi𝕏TwoThree (@OneSixTwoThree1) February 16, 2026
This looks very unorganised and all over the place!
Last Thursday, armed robbers forced their way into Danesh International, a jeweller's in Hatton Garden. They threatened staff with knives, smashed display cases with hammers, and… pic.twitter.com/3O5vLlZf7g
The group assaulted a staff member in his 70s and threatened local security before escaping on foot at around 5.15pm.
The suspects remain at large, with police appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson said: “Officers were on the scene in eight minutes and spoke to the business owner, who reported three people armed with knives had threatened staff and stolen a number of high-value watches and a ring.
“Specialist detectives from the Met's Flying Squad are investigating the robbery, and we have increased patrols in the area by uniformed and plain clothes officers. No arrests have been made at this stage.”
It's the latest jewellery heists to hit the capital, with more than £22 million in luxury goods stolen by thieves in London over the past two years.