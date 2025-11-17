A Ukrainian soldier trapped for 33 days behind enemy lines after a landmine exploded underfoot was rescued by an unmanned stretcher vehicle.

Comrades of the badly wounded Ukrainian solider sent six rescue missions to try and bring him to safety but escape vehicles were all destroyed by drones and mines.

The solider, who had put a tourniquet on his shattered leg, survived for 33 days. On the seventh attempt, an unmanned rescue vehicle was sent for him

It crawled over 40 miles along enemy lines and withstood landmines and drone attacks before eventually reaching the injured soldier.

The casket-shaped robot pulled up near the soldier and he managed to crawl inside and seal himself in before it made a return journey under heavy fire.

