The use of the Ajax vehicle was halted for two weeks to allow an investigation to be carried out

The British Army Ajax armoured vehicle, which ministers were told was safe to use before soldiers fell ill after while operating it. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The head of the British Army insisted the Ajax armoured vehicle was "demonstrably safe," weeks before its use was paused after soldiers became unwell.

Around 30 troops fell ill across two regiments during training sessions in the armoured fighting vehicle last month. The incident came less than a month after defence minister Luke Pollard said the Ajax programme had "left its troubles behind," declaring it was ready to be deployed on operations. Appearing before the Commons Defence Committee, Mr Pollard said he had received written assurances from the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Roly Walker, and the then-national armaments director, Andy Start, that Ajax was safe.

An Ajax armoured fighting vehicle is demonstrated during British Army Expo 2025 -the vehicle has been taken out of service for a short period after soldiers fell ill. Picture: Alamy

Mr Pollard said on Tuesday: "That note to me set out very clearly, and I quote from it here, 'the objectively gathered evidence shows Ajax is demonstrably safe to operate.'" Mr Pollard, who is minister for defence procurement, said he had taken the decision to declare initial operating capability (IOC) on that basis, meaning a small number of units could be deployed and tested. The minister declined to say whether he had been misled by Sir Roly or Mr Start, telling MPs he would wait for the results of a preliminary investigation. He added: "We don't yet know the cause of what happened to those vehicles that have caused the problems with our soldiers that they have experienced. "So I want to get on top of what was that actual problem – was that a maintenance issue, was that a design problem, was that an issue with the platform itself?"

Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, said he had received written assurances that the Ajax was safe. Picture: Alamy

Sir Roly, a former director of UK special forces, has been Chief of the General Staff since 2024 and was considered for the role of chief of the defence staff earlier this year but lost out to Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton. Mr Start was the interim national armaments director until October, when he was replaced by Rupert Pearce, the first permanent holder of the role. The job of national armaments director was created by the Labour Government to oversee procurement and was tasked with speeding up decisions and cutting waste. Soldiers were seen to emerge from the £10million vehicles vomiting, with others seen shaking so violently they could not control their bodies after war games on Salisbury Plain on November 22, according to sources. Mr Pollard said the exercise had been halted within 30 minutes of the first reports of problems.