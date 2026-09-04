Army told to halt non-essential training exercises in bid to save money
Collective training exercises for UK-based units are being suspended for most of this year amid budget pressures
The British Army has been told to halt non-essential training exercises in an effort to save money.
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Troops preparing to be deployed or on deployment, those who are on standby or in a quick-reaction role, will continue to train as normal.
But collective training exercises for UK-based units are being suspended for most of this year amid budget pressures.
Now-cancelled exercises included ones involving tanks and Apache helicopters, according to The Times and the BBC.
The Army did not deny the cuts and said a training regime that has been informed by lessons from the Ukraine conflict – such as on drone warfare and modernisation – is being prioritised.
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Andy Burnham is under pressure to hike defence spending to 3 per cent of national income by 2030, rising to 3.5 per cent by 2035.
The Prime Minister was this week urged by the chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee, Labour MP Tan Singh Dhesi, to “urgently commit to charting a pathway to reaching 3 per cent of GDP spend on defence by 2030 which, as his Chancellor rightly noted, is critical to keeping our country safe”.
Plans set out in the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) will see defence spending rise to 2.7 per cent of GDP by 2027/28, but there are no firm details on how further increases will be achieved beyond that date.
The Treasury has consistently said the Government will set out plans for reaching both 3 per cent and 3.5 per cent at the spending review, due to take place next year.
An Army spokesperson said: “Our training continues and we are prioritising activity that contributes most directly to readiness, deployability and operational effectiveness.
“We are also investing £2 billion to transform training for the British Army over the next 15 years.”