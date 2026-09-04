The British Army has been told to halt non-essential training exercises in an effort to save money.

Troops preparing to be deployed or on deployment, those who are on standby or in a quick-reaction role, will continue to train as normal.

But collective training exercises for UK-based units are being suspended for most of this year amid budget pressures.

Now-cancelled exercises included ones involving tanks and Apache helicopters, according to The Times and the BBC.

The Army did not deny the cuts and said a training regime that has been informed by lessons from the Ukraine conflict – such as on drone warfare and modernisation – is being prioritised.

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