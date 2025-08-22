The Army will double its fleet of air defence missile systems in a £118 million deal aimed at strengthening Britain’s protection against cruise missiles and drones, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

The investment will expand the number of UK-made Land Ceptor launchers, designed and built by MBDA in Bolton, to be used both at home and by British forces overseas.

The equipment forms part of Sky Sabre – the Army’s state-of-the-art medium‑range air defence system – which recently replaced the ageing Rapier platform after more than 40 years in service.

Sky Sabre integrates radar, command centres and missile launchers to track and destroy airborne threats ranging from jets to precision weapons.

Each Land Ceptor can strike targets as small as a tennis ball travelling at twice the speed of sound, while the system can control up to 24 missiles in flight simultaneously.

Though fully integrated, the launchers can also operate independently.

Defence Minister Luke Pollard said the move showed Britain was delivering on its strategic defence review.

“Doubling our deployable Sky Sabre capability will bolster the UK’s air defences, safeguard our forces abroad and deter our adversaries,” he said.

"Through this investment, we are supporting over 100 jobs across the UK, with more to come."