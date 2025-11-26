The Army has paused the use of its Ajax armoured vehicles after soldiers became unwell from noise and vibration during a war game exercise.

Some 30 soldiers became ill across two regiments during training sessions in the armoured fighting vehicle over the weekend.

As a result the Ajax has now been paused for two weeks amid an investigation “out of an abundance of caution”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

Soldiers were seen to emerge from the £10million vehicles vomiting, with other soldiers seen shaking so violently they could not control their bodies after war games on Salisbury Plain, according to sources.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Darren Jones told LBC: "I'm worried about the staff involved".

"I'm not read into the detail, but I think this is an example of where, you know, when we're taking decisions on tax and spend, we've also got to have tackling waste at the forefront of our mind. And we've seen that a lot in the past on Ministry of Defence spending.

"We're increasing the amount of investment in defence because our national security requirements demand it, sadly, more than has been the case since the Cold War... we've got to do that before we start thinking about increasing budgets and spending."

