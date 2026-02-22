Army medic and TikTok star found dead at barracks
The 25-year-old was found at her barracks in Warminster, Wiltshire.
A 25-year-old army medic and TikTok creator has been found dead at her barracks in Warminster, Wiltshire.
Listen to this article
Corporal Lucy Wilde, from the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, was found on 5 February.
Ms Wilde joined the army eight years ago, and was with the Welsh Guards until Christmas, after which she moved to the Royal Yorkshire Regiment.
Following her death, Ms Wilde's former regiment commended her "tireless care for others" in a lengthy tribute, saying her absence would be felt widely.
In particular, the regiment highlighted her bravery in the Falklands when attending to an overturned vehicle.
Upon realising that numerous Welsh Guards were injured, they said Lucy "worked relentlessly" to make sure everyone was "accounted for and safe" - actions which won her a commendation award.
"Her actions that day were nothing short of outstanding, and she was rightly commended for her courage and professionalism."
Read more: Defence secretary to deploy peacekeeping troops as soon as Russian-Ukraine peace deal confirmed
Read more: Students stage first large anti-government protests since deadly crackdown
In a statement, her brother Josh Wilde described her as "strength wrapped in softness", and said she served with "courage and pride" and "lived with resilience".
"She had a warmth and loyalty that was rare, a heart that gave even when she had been hurt."
Prince William also issued a statement, describing Cpl Wilde as serving with "courage and distinction as a medic" and "sought always to help others".
It was with immense sadness that I learned of Cpl Lucy Wilde’s death. I remember our meeting during her time with the Welsh Guards, where her warmth and compassion were unmistakable.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 22, 2026
She served with courage and distinction as a medic and sought always to help others. I send my…
Upon hearing the news, many of Ms Wilde's 18,000 followers on TikTok said they had been inspired by her videos, which focused on her exercise routine and daily life.
In some of her lasts posts, Cpl Wilde revealed how recent months had been a mental "struggle", and felt that she had been in "a rut".
The Ministry of Defence said the circumstances surrounding Wilde's death were being investigated.