A 25-year-old army medic and TikTok creator has been found dead at her barracks in Warminster, Wiltshire.

Corporal Lucy Wilde, from the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, was found on 5 February.

Ms Wilde joined the army eight years ago, and was with the Welsh Guards until Christmas, after which she moved to the Royal Yorkshire Regiment.

Following her death, Ms Wilde's former regiment commended her "tireless care for others" in a lengthy tribute, saying her absence would be felt widely.

In particular, the regiment highlighted her bravery in the Falklands when attending to an overturned vehicle.

Upon realising that numerous Welsh Guards were injured, they said Lucy "worked relentlessly" to make sure everyone was "accounted for and safe" - actions which won her a commendation award.

"Her actions that day were nothing short of outstanding, and she was rightly commended for her courage and professionalism."

