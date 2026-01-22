The US Army has ordered more military police to get ready for possible deployment to Minneapolis as fears of further disorder grow amid Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Dozens of personnel from a military police brigade in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, have been issued the prepare-to-deploy orders, according to a defence official.

The troops would offer support to civil authorities in Minneapolis, the official told Associated Press.

Around 1,500 active-duty soldiers from the Army’s 11th Airborne Division based in Alaska have been issued similar orders, the outlet reports.

The Trump administration has already deployed thousands of Department of Homeland Security agents after a wave of unrest swept across Minneapolis amid a massive immigration crackdown.

President Trump has also threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, a rarely used law that would let him deploy members of the army to be used as law enforcement.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," he wrote on social media.

