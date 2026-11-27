The British Army will call up 100,000 reservists as part of the Ministry of Defence's readiness plan that has also seen an £8bn investment to upgrade nuclear submarine availability.

The Ministry has said that it sent letters to all branches of the Armed Forces, offering strategic reservists the chance to volunteer for training and exercises.

However, it has since been reported that the mobilisation has already hit a snag, with the MoD missing email addresses for around half of those on its list.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said on Thursday that he has written to former military personnel to check their contact details and skills.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed the reservist plan alongside the £8bn submarine spend and an investment to create 3,000 armed forces jobs, plus around 2,500 apprentice and graduate opportunities.

He said: "With this new agreement, we’re not just investing in our national security; we’re also making a huge investment in our people.

"We’re providing opportunities to get young people into work, to bring jobs to communities in Plymouth, Clyde and beyond, and to boost growth across the UK.

"Keeping the public safe will always be my top priority.

"This investment is a clear demonstration of that commitment - supporting not just the submarines that maintain our nuclear deterrent but also the people who build and maintain them."

Read more: MoD 'missing email addresses for half of reservists' as 100,000 told to be ready for emergency call-up