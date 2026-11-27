Who would be called up for the army under government plan?
What is the army reserve and who are those being sent letters?
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The British Army will call up 100,000 reservists as part of the Ministry of Defence's readiness plan that has also seen an £8bn investment to upgrade nuclear submarine availability.
Listen to this article
The Ministry has said that it sent letters to all branches of the Armed Forces, offering strategic reservists the chance to volunteer for training and exercises.
However, it has since been reported that the mobilisation has already hit a snag, with the MoD missing email addresses for around half of those on its list.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said on Thursday that he has written to former military personnel to check their contact details and skills.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed the reservist plan alongside the £8bn submarine spend and an investment to create 3,000 armed forces jobs, plus around 2,500 apprentice and graduate opportunities.
He said: "With this new agreement, we’re not just investing in our national security; we’re also making a huge investment in our people.
"We’re providing opportunities to get young people into work, to bring jobs to communities in Plymouth, Clyde and beyond, and to boost growth across the UK.
"Keeping the public safe will always be my top priority.
"This investment is a clear demonstration of that commitment - supporting not just the submarines that maintain our nuclear deterrent but also the people who build and maintain them."
Read more: MoD 'missing email addresses for half of reservists' as 100,000 told to be ready for emergency call-up
Who could be called up by the British Army under the plans?
The UK's strategic reserve force consists of former Armed Forces personnel who are legally required to return to military service in a national emergency.
Britain’s military reservists are being told to prepare for a possible call-up for war amid a growing threat from Russia.
The MoD described the letters as a “practical step to strengthen preparedness and deterrence,” and said they are the first to be sent since the Cold War.
Mr Streeting told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "Obviously we aren't going to mobilise people who are unfit and unable to serve. We won't be mobilising pensioners, obviously."
The Army says of the reserve: "The Army Reserve is the largest of the UK's Reserve Forces.
"It is a vital component of the Army, providing essential mass, unique capabilities, and a diversity of skills critical to meeting the Army's commitments."
Army Reservists serve alongside regular soldiers with an annual training obligation of either 19 or 27 days per year and get reimbursed for their time. You should be aged 17 to 43 to start training as a reservist soldier.