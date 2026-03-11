Former senior non-commissioned officer Michael Webber, 43, was jailed for six months by a military court last year after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting Gunner Beck five months before her death

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck who took her own life after she was sexually assaulted by a superior. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Two senior Army officers have denied charges brought following the death of teenage soldier Jaysley Beck who took her own life after she was sexually assaulted by a superior.

Colonel Samantha Shepherd and Major James Hook appeared at the Military Court Centre at Catterick Garrison, in North Yorkshire, by video-link on Wednesday, where they both denied “conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline”. The allegations they face relate to how they handled information before Gunner Beck was found hanged in her barracks in Larkhill Camp, Wiltshire, in 2021. Former senior non-commissioned officer Michael Webber, 43, was jailed for six months by a military court last year after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting Gunner Beck five months before her death. An inquest into the 19-year-old’s death found the incident and the Army’s failure to take appropriate action “more than minimally” contributed to her death. Read more: Peter Mandelson asked for a £500,000 payout after being sacked as US ambassador, files reveal Read more: Pensioner couple who told healthcare worker to ‘go back to your dinghy’ in Yorkshire park admit racially aggravated assault

Leighann McCready, mother of Jaysley Beck, speaks to the media outside Bulford Court Martial Centre in 2025. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday, Shepherd pleaded not guilty to two charges of conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline. The first alleges that “on July 13, 2021, and thereafter, you did not report the commission of an alleged sexual assault to the service police in respect of a suspect within the regiment of which you were regimental colonel”. The second alleges that “on a date in July 2021, you misreported what you had been told by Jaysley Beck” to another person. Hook pleaded not guilty to one charge of the same offence. This alleges that “on July 13, 2021 you did not treat information passed to yourself by Jaysley Beck in a manner consistent with its seriousness”. Judge Adjutant General Alan Large told the defendants they will go on trial on September 14, but it has not yet been decided whether the five-day hearing will be at Catterick or at Bulford Camp in Wiltshire.

